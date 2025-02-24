Bollywood stars embrace spirituality at Mahakumbh 2025; Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif take holy dip

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Sonali Bendre embraced the spiritual essence of Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025. Their participation highlights Mahakumbh's universal appeal and connects the youth with their cultural heritage.

Bollywood stars embrace spirituality at Mahakumbh 2025; Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif take holy dip
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

As Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 draws millions of devotees, Bollywood stars are also embracing its spiritual essence. On Monday, Akshay Kumar took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, while Katrina Kaif visited Swami Chidanand Saraswati’s ashram, immersing herself in Sanatan culture. Their presence highlights Mahakumbh's universal pursuit of spiritual peace beyond professions.

After taking a dip at Triveni Sangam, Akshay Kumar expressed his joy, praising the seamless arrangements. He said, "It was an incredible experience. The management this time is outstanding, and I sincerely thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji. In 2019, there were some challenges, but this year, everything is remarkably well-organized."

The participation of top industrialists, including Ambani and Adani, along with renowned film stars, has elevated the grandeur of Mahakumbh, he stated. He also extended his gratitude to the policemen and sanitation workers, acknowledging their hard work in making the event a grand success.  

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif also embarked on a spiritual journey at Mahakumbh. She visited the Parmarth Niketan camp, where she met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati. She was presented with a Lord Shiva idol and a Rudraksha plant as a mark of divine blessings. 

Swami Chidanand Saraswati highlighted the significance of Bollywood's presence at Mahakumbh, stating that when icons from the film industry participate in such spiritual gatherings, it helps connect the youth with their cultural and religious heritage. "Spirituality is not confined to saints and monks; it is an essential part of life for everyone," she remarked.  

Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that spirituality is not just for the elderly or ascetics but can deeply enrich the lives of the younger generation. "When global celebrities like Katrina Kaif visit the Mahakumbh, it inspires the youth to embrace their cultural roots," she added.  

Adding to this spiritual fervor, Bollywood’s renowned actress Sonali Bendre also arrived in Prayagraj with her family to be part of Mahakumbh 2025. Taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, she described her experience as deeply 'fulfilling'. 

She stated that she felt immense peace and positive energy in the sacred atmosphere of Mahakumbh and that participating in this divine event brought her closer to Indian culture and spirituality in a profound way.  

Mahakumbh continues to be a beacon of faith, culture, and unity, drawing people from all walks of life into its sacred embrace.

