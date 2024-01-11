Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BMRCL now gets full-time MD with appointment of Maheshwar Rao (IAS)

    Maheshwar Rao (IAS) has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Bengaluru Metro by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, following the departure of Anjum Parvez. MP Tejasvi Surya expressed concern over the delay in the Phase-2 project due to the absence of a full-time MD, urging urgent intervention from Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Rao's appointment aims to address the leadership vacuum and expedite progress on the metro development.

    Bengaluru Metro has now a full-time Managing Director, with Maheshwar Rao (IAS) being appointed by the Union Ministry of House and Urban Affairs. This decision comes on the heels of the recent departure of former MD Anjum Parvez.

    Tejasvi Surya, representing Bengaluru South, expressed his concerns in a press conference, highlighting the absence of a full-time MD for the metro and the subsequent delays in the Phase-2 project. The MP conveyed his displeasure, particularly emphasizing the impact on the public and the need for a dedicated leader at the helm of BMRCL.

    Having taken the matter to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Tejasvi Surya demanded urgent intervention from the central government. He stressed the importance of expediting the appointment process to ensure seamless progress on the Phase-2 development and ease the inconvenience faced by commuters.

    BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez stepped down from the position, paving the way for the appointment of Maheshwar Rao. The central government issued the order officially designating Maheshwar Rao as the new MD.

    The delays in the Phase-2 project, as highlighted by Tejasvi Surya, have been a cause for concern among the public, leading to increased pressure on the metro authorities. The MP had alleged a lack of proactive measures in the absence of a full-time MD.

