A blast-like sound at Delhi's Jafrabad Metro station on Thursday was caused by a kite string tangled in power cables. The minor blast and brief fire led to a temporary halt in services, but all passengers were evacuated safely with no injuries.

Minor Blast at Jafrabad Metro Caused by Kite String

A blast-like sound was reported at Jafrabad Metro station on Thursday evening in the national capital. According to police officials, the incident occurred around 6:05 PM on the metro line heading towards Burari. Upon receiving information, CISF personnel and local police rushed to the spot and evacuated all passengers safely. Preliminary investigation revealed that a kite string (manja) got entangled between two metro power cables, causing a minor blast and brief fire. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported. Services were resumed after the situation was quickly brought under control. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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