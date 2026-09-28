The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will hold the All India Women Farmers’ Workers Conference in New Delhi on September 30, 2026. The event marks the UN's International Year of the Woman Farmer and will honour women who have done outstanding work.

The year 2026 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Year of the Woman Farmer. On this occasion, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh is organising the All India Women Farmers’ Workers Conference with the objective of establishing the recognition of women farmers in agriculture as farmers in society and highlighting the challenges involved in agricultural work.

Conference to Honour Women Farmers

As per Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, "The conference will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium (KD Jadhav), New Delhi. Thousands of women farmer workers from all states across the country will participate in the conference.

"The main attraction of the conference will be the honouring of women farmers who have done outstanding work in various fields. On this occasion, selected women farmers from across the country will be honoured in categories such as Gau Krishi Vanijyam, organic farming, seed conservation, animal husbandry, employment and food processing." Bhartiya Kisan Sangh added.

Recognising the Role of Women in Agriculture

BKS further added that It is noteworthy that today, women themselves undertake 60 to 80 per cent of agricultural activities in India, such as sowing, planting, harvesting, weed control and animal husbandry. For generations, they have played the most important role in preserving traditional agricultural knowledge, indigenous seeds and biodiversity.

"Women have a leading role in giving practical shape to the concept of Gau Krishi Vanijyam, promoting cow-based organic farming and natural farming for chemical-free food, and protecting the health of families and society. Today, through agriculture, dairy production and rural handicrafts, women are not only strengthening the economic condition of their families but are also actively participating in agricultural management and decision-making." BKS added.

About Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

It may be noted that the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh is the largest farmer organisation in the country. Today, its village committees have been formed in more than 60,000 villages across the country. More than 42 lakh women and men farmer workers are working as active members, including the active participation of around 7 lakh women farmer workers. The basic motto of the Sangh is: “Krishimit Krishasva – Farming is the Way.” (ANI)