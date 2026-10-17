BJYM's Ganesh Kunde slammed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for joining Delhi protests, telling him to first address farmer suicides, lack of jobs, and unfulfilled promises in his own state before focusing on national issues.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Telangana State President Ganesh Kunde on Saturday criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for participating in protests in Delhi, urging him to address the concerns of farmers, students and unemployed youth in the state first.

Speaking on the Chief Minister's participation in the protests in the national capital, Kunde alleged that farmers in Telangana were facing difficulties due to a lack of power supply and irrigation water. "First, look at the situation in Telangana. Farmers are committing suicide because there is no power supply, and their land is not receiving water. Before coming to power in Telangana, your leaders, 'Pappu' Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) and Priyanka Gandhi, came to Hyderabad and made promises; fulfil those promises!" he told ANI.

Kunde also accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its promises to the youth, particularly regarding employment and unemployment allowance. "Congress party has betrayed the youth of Telangana in the name of their so-called 'declaration.' They promised to provide 2 lakh jobs annually once they came to power. They also pledged an unemployment allowance of 4,000 rupees per month. Yet, not a single rupee has been paid to date," he alleged.

Urging CM Reddy to prioritise issues concerning students and young people in the state, Kunde said, "Revanth Reddy, address the concerns of the students and youth of Telangana first, before going to Delhi to stage protests."

Protests in Delhi over alleged electoral irregularities

The remarks come amid protests in the national capital against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs over alleged violations of prohibitory orders in Connaught Place and other parts of New Delhi during protests on Friday. Officials said a crowd gathered around Connaught Place despite repeated announcements asking people not to assemble, adding that action would also be taken against repeat offenders.

The protests included a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally outside Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday, called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters also gathered to protest against the Election Commission.

Activist among demonstrators detained

Delhi Police detained around 150 demonstrators during the protests. Dipke was among those detained and was subsequently arrested in a preventive case under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to his legal counsel, advocate Ratna Singh, Dipke was scheduled to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg Police Station around noon on Saturday. In a post on X, Singh said, "He will be produced before SEM Mandir Marg PS around 12PM." Singh had earlier alleged that Dipke's location remained unknown following his arrest and that his lawyers had been unable to meet him.

Separately, Delhi Police detained workers of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Left parties who were protesting near Mandi House, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

AISA National President Neha Bora, who was detained on Friday evening, was subsequently released after completion of formal procedures under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Following her release, Bora criticised the police action and demanded the impeachment of Kumar and a halt to the SIR exercise. "Please, spare the people of India. Impeach Gyanesh Kumar and halt SIR, so that the ordinary citizens of this country can breathe a sigh of relief, feel at ease, and have their voting rights ensured," she said.

YouTuber calls for international protest

Meanwhile, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee announced that he had reached London and called for an international protest over alleged electoral irregularities in India. He urged people to join a protest scheduled for tomorrow at noon in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square.

The developments come amid continued protests by Opposition leaders, INDIA bloc parties and student organisations over the Election Commission's SIR exercise and its handling of the electoral process. (ANI)