As BJP sweeps West Bengal, Amit Shah terms it a 'historic win' driven by party workers' sacrifices. He says the people have paid tribute to martyred workers, while Rajiv Ranjan Singh accuses TMC of establishing a reign of anarchy.

'Historic Win' a Result of Worker Sacrifices: Amit Shah

As the BJP is set to sweep West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday described it as "historic win" driven by the sacrifices and struggles of party workers. He noted that the party's rise to a majority in the state was a direct result of the long-standing struggles and resilience shown by its ground-level cadre over the years.

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"This historic victory for the BJP in Bengal is the result of the sacrifices, struggles, and martyrdom of our countless workers. It is a triumph of the patience of those families who, even while enduring violence, never abandoned the saffron flag," Shah posted on X. The post further read, "In this arduous journey of the BJP from zero to a resounding majority today, I bow to all those workers who offered their lives, endured violence, suffered tortures, and yet never wavered from the path of ideology--and to their families. The people of Bengal have paid tribute to all those martyred BJP workers through this resounding majority."

In another post on X, Shah said, "The people of Bengal have taught such a lesson to the infiltrators and their sympathisers that the parties indulging in the politics of appeasement will never be able to forget. With the hopes and aspirations with which Bengal has expressed this trust in the leadership of Shri Modi ji, we will certainly fulfill them." "BJP will work day and night to restore the lost glory of Bengal, the sacred land of great personalities like Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Swami Vivekananda, Kavi Guru Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and to realise the dream of 'Sonar Bangla," the post added.

'Rule of the People Established': Rajiv Ranjan Singh

On Monday, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh celebrated the West Bengal election results, which indicate a sweeping victory for the BJP, asserting that the rule of the people has been established in the state after a very long time.

Speaking to ANI, Singh accused Mamata Banerjee and the Left Front government of establishing the reign of anarchy across West Bengal. The Union Minister further accused TMC workers of terrorising ordinary people in the state. "After a very long time, democracy has been established in West Bengal... Take a look at the previous Leftist government, and then there was Mamata Banerjee's government. Both of them had established the reign of anarchic elements across Bengal. In the name of governance, their anarchic workers were terrorising ordinary people, forcing them to cower in their homes. After a very long time, the rule of the people has been established in Bengal," said Singh.

West Bengal Election Results

Meanwhile, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP is leading on 95 seats and has won 111 seats out of 294. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading on 37 seats and has won 44 seats.

Counting began at 8 am today across 823 constituencies in key regions, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process began with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal. (ANI)