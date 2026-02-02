BJP is intensifying its strategy for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections with a key meeting of its state MPs in Delhi. The meeting, chaired by Nitin Navin, will focus on political strategy, grassroots strengthening, and public outreach.

A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament from West Bengal is scheduled to be held tomorrow evening in Delhi at the residence of Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, as the party steps up preparations for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The meeting will be chaired by BJP National President Nitin Navin and will be attended by all BJP MPs from West Bengal. Senior party leaders are also expected to participate in the deliberations.

Meeting to Focus on Strategy and Outreach

According to party sources, the meeting will focus on discussions related to the upcoming Assembly elections. As per the BJP source, "With the West Bengal Assembly elections approaching, the meeting will focus on detailed discussions related to political strategy, organisational strengthening, coordination between the party's parliamentary wing and state unit, and effective outreach to the people. Key issues concerning governance, development, law and order, and public welfare in the state are also likely to be discussed."

The leadership will review the current political situation in West Bengal and chalk out a comprehensive roadmap to further strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Emphasis will be laid on booth-level preparedness, public engagement, and highlighting the BJP's vision for the state. The meeting aims to ensure better coordination among MPs and the party organisation, while formulating a focused and result-oriented strategy for the upcoming electoral battle.

Party Appoints In-charges for Assembly Seats

Earlier this week, BJP West Bengal State President Samik Bhattacharya appointed in-charges for the respective assembly constituencies for the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. Bhattacharya announced the Assembly in-charges on all 294 seats.

Key Appointments Announced

The BJP has appointed Manash Ray as the in-charge on Nandigram seat, where Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the last Assembly polls in 2021. The party appointed Debasish Dey in Siliguri, Binod Moktan in Darjeeling, Sujit Kr Das in Malda, Kaberi Chatterjee in Asansol Dakshin, Dayamoy Chakraborty in Asansol Uttar and Asish Travedi on Kolkata Port seat.

Sankalp Patra Committee Formed

On January 24, the BJP announced the State Sankalp Patra Committee for the Assembly election. According to WB BJP, the State Sankalpa Patra Committee comprises 11 members, with party leader Tapas Roy serving as the Chairman. MLA Ashok Lahiri serves as the Convener, and MLA Agnimitra Paul is the Co-Convener. The members include Chittaranjan Mandal, Manoj Tigga, Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Amalkanti Ray, Vaishali Dalmia, Anirban Ganguly and advocate Debjit Sarkar.

This comes as the BJP aims to win the upcoming West Bengal elections and end Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's 14-year rule. (ANI)