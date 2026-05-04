Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed BJP's West Bengal win, crediting PM Modi's leadership and the "double-engine government" model. He said people voted beyond caste and that Congress has been completely wiped out where it loses power.

Dhami Hails 'Double-Engine Government' Victory

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has hailed the BJP's significant performance in the West Bengal elections, attributing the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the party's commitment to good governance and development. Speaking on the election results to the reporters, CM Dhami emphasised that the people of West Bengal had voted beyond caste and religion, recognising the importance of a "double-engine government" for the state's progress. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, this is a victory of good governance and development, and the people there have voted above caste and religion, forming a double-engine government," Dhami remarked.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He further added that the election outcome had also marked the complete ousting of the Congress party, which, according to him, has not returned to power in regions where it has been defeated. Highlighting the importance of a strong government at both the state and central levels, Dhami noted, "The Congress party has been completely wiped out. Wherever Congress has been ousted from power, they haven't returned again. In the same way, people will prioritise double-engine governments. Double-engine governments will be elected."

BJP Secures Commanding Majority

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have led to a dramatic political shift, ending Mamata Banerjee's long dominance and bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with a commanding 207 seats. This marks a major blow to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which secured only 80 seats, a steep decline from its previous stronghold. Smaller parties, including Congress and CPI(M), remained marginal, with the BJP's 45.84% vote share edging out TMC's 40.80%.

Major Upset in Bhabanipur

The most significant upset came in Bhabanipur, where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee by 15,105 votes, marking a turning point in Bengal's political landscape.