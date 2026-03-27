BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan exudes confidence in NDA's win in Puducherry polls, citing development and PM Modi's support. She campaigned for an allied party candidate and highlighted cracks in the rival INDI alliance.

NDA Confident of Puducherry Victory

BJP Mahila Morcha's National President Vanathi Srinivasan on Thursday exuded confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Assembly elections in Puducherry. "We are appealing to the people to re-elect the NDA to continue the development work. We are certain that the NDA will come back to power here in Puducherry. We have faith in the work we have done over the past 5 years. Particularly, our Prime Minister, how he is supporting smaller States, how he is taking care of every issue in the State, and how his government is helping with the development of the State is well known. The INDI alliance is not taking shape in Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, they are in the alliance, and here they are fighting against each other on nearly 5 seats," she said.

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Campaigning in Kamaraj Nagar

Earlier, Srinivasan launched an intensive election campaign in Kamaraj Nagar constituency in support of Lakshya Democratic Party leader Jose Charles Martin. During this campaign, she went door to door and met the public in person to seek support.

In particular, she asked the Lakshya Democratic Party candidate, Jose Charles Martin, to vote for the "watermelon" symbol.

The campaign was attended by a large number of BJP and Lakshya Democratic Party officials, local workers and alliance supporters.

Vanathi Srinivasan's direct campaign has increased support for Jose Charles Martin in the Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

NDA Seat-Sharing Agreement

Earlier on Friday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties in Puducherry reached a seat-sharing agreement, with the All India N R Congress (AINRC) set to contest in 16 constituencies and the BJP on 10 seats in the April 9 Assembly elections.

According to the BJP, NDA partners AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) will contest two seats each.

Election Schedule

The Union Territory of Puducherry is all set to hold the 2026 Assembly Election on April 9 in a single phase, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4.