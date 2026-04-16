BJP's Narayanan Tirupathy accused DMK and Congress of opposing the Women's Reservation Bill, urging its implementation by 2029. He also slammed CM Stalin and actor Vijay over the Delimitation Bill and alleged DMK was involved in electoral fraud.

BJP Slams Opposition on Women's Reservation Bill

BJP leader Narayanan Tirupathy on Thursday alleged that the DMK and Congress are opposed to the Women's Reservation Bill and do not want greater representation of women in Parliament, while also criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin over his protest against the Delimitation Bill. Tirupathy said that the Women's Reservation Bill is a historic step and should be implemented by 2029 instead of delaying it further. "It is a very big and historical achievement in Indian history that this bill was brought in Parliament. Women's reservation should come into effect by 2029, not 2034. Why should women wait another five years when we have all the resources?" he said.

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He further alleged that opposition parties are unhappy with the move. "We are happy, but the opposition like DMK and Congress are not. It is very clear that they are against the Women's Reservation Bill and against women entering Parliament," he added.

Tirupathy Targets Stalin, Vijay over Delimitation

Targeting Stalin, Tirupathy criticised his act of burning a copy of the Delimitation Bill and calling it a "black law." He also took a dig at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for opposing the bill. "What does Vijay know about this bill? He is simply following what the DMK says," Tripathi remarked.

DMK Accused of Electoral Malpractices

The BJP leader also accused the DMK of electoral malpractices, alleging misuse of government machinery and bribery. He claimed that party workers, along with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), influenced elderly voters through postal ballots and distributed money in exchange for votes. "DMK is paying huge money for each and every vote. They are misleading people by distributing coupons promising ₹8000 and claiming they have Election Commission approval, which is not true," he alleged, adding that complaints have been submitted to the authorities and action is awaited.

TVK's Prospects Dismissed

Dismissing the prospects of TVK in the upcoming elections, Tirupathy said, "It is like a newborn child. I don't think they will get even a single seat in Tamil Nadu."

The remarks come amid intensifying political exchanges in Tamil Nadu over the Women's Reservation Bill, delimitation, and the upcoming elections. (ANI)