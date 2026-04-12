BJP MP Saumitra Khan claimed a 'saffron wave' is sweeping West Bengal, citing public dissatisfaction with the ruling TMC. He expressed confidence in his party's prospects, stating the public wants BJP due to TMC's misdeeds and corruption.

BJP Confident of 'Saffron Wave' in Bengal

BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Sunday claimed that a strong "saffron wave" is sweeping across West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, expressing confidence in his party's prospects in the state. Speaking in Durgapur, Khan claimed that public sentiment is shifting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing dissatisfaction with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). "The whole of Bengal is turning saffron. Only the saffron wave is in West Bengal. This time, the public wants the Bharatiya Janata Party because the Trinamool Congress has committed so many misdeeds and corruption, which is why they want the BJP," he said.

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The BJP leader's remarks come amid intensifying political campaigning in the state, with parties stepping up outreach efforts ahead of the Assembly polls.

Dilip Ghosh Attacks Mamata Banerjee

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency, Dilip Ghosh, launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the TMC's attempts to win elections through "infiltrators" have failed. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that the ruling party was facing public backlash and that the political mood in the state had shifted.

"The attempt [by TMC] to win elections through infiltrators has failed. That's why Mamata Banerjee has gone crazy. The Hindu community is living in fear, and therefore, change is needed," he said.

He further asserted that the electorate is prepared to vote against the ruling party in the ongoing elections. "Today, nothing will work for the TMC. The people are ready for TMC's immersion," Ghosh added.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

West Bengal is set for two phases of assembly polls on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.