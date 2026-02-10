BJP MP Sambit Patra lashed out at the Congress-led no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, calling the party 'entitled'. The motion, signed by 118 MPs, alleges partisan conduct and not allowing Opposition leaders, like Rahul Gandhi, to speak.

BJP Slams Congress Motion

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress-led no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Patra questioned Congress's credibility, citing past impeachment attempts against a Tamil Nadu judge. "The Congress Party's Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of the Congress Party have proposed a no-confidence motion on the speaker. Parliament will respond to this. I want to say something to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. You are so entitled that you don't feel like following any protocols of the House, and then you say you don't have confidence in anyone," the BJP MP said in a press conference.

In his further attack on the Opposition, he condemned the party for allegedly planning to move an impeachment motion against a Tamil Nadu judge in the Deepam case. "This very Congress Party gave a verdict against a justice in Tamil Nadu regarding the Deepam case. They were also bringing an impeachment against him. The Supreme Court has upheld that yesterday...," Patra accused.

Speaker to Examine Motion

This comes after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla directed the House Secretary-General today to examine the no-confidence motion notice against him and take appropriate action, according to sources.

Opposition Alleges 'Partisan' Conduct

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "At 1:14 pm today, we submitted a motion for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker under rule 94C rules and procedures."

A total of 118 MPs have signed the notice of no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, according to Congress sources. Sources said Opposition MPs alleged "blatantly partisan" conduct and that leaders of Opposition parties were not allowed to speak.

Sources said the notice of motion of no-confidence cited four incidents against the Speaker, including the Opposition's allegation that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir to discuss the 2020 standoff against China. (ANI)