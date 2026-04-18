Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her remarks on the Women's Reservation Bill, calling her statement 'disgusting' and alleging she is blocking common women from entering Parliament.

BJP Slams Priyanka Gandhi's 'Disgusting' Stand

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Saturday criticised Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her remarks on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, alleging that her stand amounts to blocking greater representation for women in Parliament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Rao termed Priyanka Gandhi's statement "disgusting" and said that, despite being a woman parliamentarian, she has taken a position that prevents common women from entering Parliament. "Priyanka Gandhi's statement is very disgusting. She, being a woman and that too a woman parliamentarian, has today blocked the entry of the common woman into the Parliament. She has stated that it is a victory for democracy, but it is a black day for democracy," Rao said.

He further alleged that the Congress leadership is not serious about increasing women's participation in politics and accused it of having a narrow, family-centric outlook. "I think that Priyanka Gandhi may be enjoying because it has blocked the common woman from coming into the Parliament. A day will come when this family will be ousted, and common women will enter the Parliament," he added.

Opposition Defends Stance on Bill

Earlier on Friday, Priyanka Gandhi had defended the Opposition's stand after the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. She said the issue was linked to democracy and delimitation rather than women's reservation alone. While addressing the media after the session, Priyanka Gandhi had said, "This was not about women's reservation but democracy. We can never agree to linking delimitation with women's reservation. It was not possible that this bill would pass. This is a big win for democracy in our country."

Rao Attacks Rahul Gandhi's 'Feudal Mentality'

Rao also attacked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks on the Bill's defeat, calling his conduct in Parliament "disgusting" and alleging a lack of respect for women. "It is very unfortunate to say, being a Leader of the Opposition, his performance today in Parliament was very disgusting. He has no respect for women. He has a feudal mentality and wants family rule to remain. What has happened in Parliament is a shameful act by these people," he said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition had "defeated this attack on the Constitution" after the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill failed to secure passage in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi said the Bill was not, in his view, a genuine step toward women's reservation but "a way to change India's political structure."

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We have defeated this attack on the Constitution. We have clearly said that this is not a women's reservation bill, but it is a way to change India's political structure." He also said the Opposition would support a genuine Women's Reservation Bill if brought in its earlier form, stating that they would extend "100 per cent support" to such legislation. "I want to say to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if you want the Women's Reservation Bill, bring the 2023 Women's Reservation Bill and implement it today. We will give 100 per cent support," he added.

Bill's Defeat in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, the Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha, with the opposition parties voting against it.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division, stating, "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House." Opposition parties strongly objected to the Delimitation Bill and said the government should implement women's reservation immediately in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. They expressed their full support for women's reservation. (ANI)