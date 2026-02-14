BJP's Prakash Reddy criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the India-US trade deal, calling them "baseless" and stating the Congress leader lacks understanding of agriculture. Gandhi had alleged the pact was a "betrayal" of Indian farmers.

BJP Leader Slams Gandhi's 'Baseless' Claims

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Reddy on Saturday criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the India-US interim trade agreement, saying Gandhi lacks an understanding of Indian agriculture. Reddy said Gandhi's claim that the pact, linked to the recent tariff arrangement, would harm agricultural produce was unfounded.

"Rahul Gandhi may not understand what India is and what Indian agriculture is... Now he is saying that the pact between the US and India, in connection with the recent tariff agreement, hampers agricultural products. This is a totally baseless argument. Farmers of this country understand very well," Prakash Reddy told ANI.

He further alleged that the Indian National Congress had accepted several agreements and yielded to pressure from the United States since Independence. In contrast, Reddy said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India did not yield to external pressure on tariffs. "Congress Party as a whole, since Independence, have agreed to many agreements, and to every pressure from America at that time... But this time, under Narendra Modi's leadership, though the American government and system pressured the Government of India for tariffs, we never yielded to such pressures... Whatever statements are given by Rahul Gandhi are baseless and fake," said Prakash Reddy.

Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of 'Betraying' Farmers

Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "betrayed India's farmers", claiming that the interim India-US trade deal poses a direct threat to their livelihoods. Sharing a post on X, the Rae Bareli MP wrote, "Narendra 'surrender' Modi has betrayed India's farmers and the farmers have realised this. This isn't just a trade deal; it's a direct assault on the livelihoods of our food providers."

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said the concerns were evident during a meeting with a delegation of farmers' unions in Parliament. "In today's meeting in Parliament with the delegation from farmers' unions, their concerns were clearly evident. Farmers struggling with inflation, rising costs, and uncertainty over MSP are now being left unprepared to face foreign crops backed by massive subsidies and mechanical might," he wrote.

Gandhi criticised what he described as one-sided pressure in the negotiations. "This isn't a fair fight; it's one-sided pressure. The government's hollow assurances won't work anymore. The future of farmers cannot be bartered away without their consent," he added.

Reaffirming his party's support, he said, "Come what may, I and the Congress Party stand with India's food providers for their rights, security, and dignity."

Meanwhile, in a meeting at his Parliament office, Rahul Gandhi met a delegation representing 17 major farmer unions from across the country to discuss the interim trade deal. (ANI)