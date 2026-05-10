BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla congratulated actor-politician Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister, stressing that unlike in movies, he must now 'deliver a hit on a daily basis' by fulfilling promises and providing stable governance.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay after he was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, saying the actor-turned-politician now faces the challenge of delivering stable governance and fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state.

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Speaking to ANI here, Poonawalla said, "Let me use this occasion to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu and to Vijay for being sworn-in as the CM of Tamil Nadu. He has a huge onerous task ahead of him, and therefore it is necessary that, unlike in the movie world, here he has to deliver a hit on a daily basis."

"All the best to him. I hope he fulfils all the promises that he has made to the people of Tamil Nadu and gives them a stable government that is orientated towards governance," he added.

Vijay takes oath as 13th Tamil Nadu CM

Earlier in the day, Vijay, whose full name is Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay, took an oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a grand ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy. The event witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Vijay's parents S. A. Chandrasekhar and Sobha Chandrasekhar, as well as actress Trisha Krishnan.

Maiden TVK Cabinet

Alongside Vijay, nine TVK leaders also took an oath as ministers in the maiden cabinet of the party. The ministers included N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana.

Ahead of the ceremony, Vijay welcomed Governor Arlekar at the venue and introduced him to the ministers-designate.

TVK's historic win in 2026 polls

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in the state's political landscape as TVK emerged victorious in its very first electoral contest by winning 108 out of 234 seats. The result also ended the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations in Tamil Nadu politics.

Although TVK fell short of the majority mark on its own, the party secured support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, enabling Vijay to form the government.

Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's massive popularity during election rallies drew comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor M. G. Ramachandran. TVK, launched in 2024, quickly gained momentum with Vijay positioning himself as an alternative to traditional Dravidian politics while focusing on social justice, governance and welfare issues.