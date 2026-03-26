BJP's NV Subhash praised opposition parties for showing "maturity" at an all-party meeting. He also dismissed social media rumours about increases in LPG and petroleum prices, stating they are not true and are creating unnecessary fear.

BJP leader NV Subhash on Thursday welcomed the "maturity" shown by most political parties at the all-party meeting called by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. He also dismissed rumours circulating on social media about a rise in LPG and petroleum prices.

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Speaking to ANI, Subhash said the meeting saw participation from almost all political parties and reflected a constructive spirit. He added that there has been "a hue and cry" by some Opposition members claiming that the PM-led government does not allow them to speak.

BJP Appreciates Opposition's 'Maturity'

"Yesterday, the NDA government called for a non-party meeting in which almost all parties have participated under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Kiren Rijiju. The maturity that has been shown by the opposition parties, the BJP appreciates that. The opposition parties have been making a hue and cry in the parliament, saying that the PM Modi-led government is not allowing them to speak. The government of India, under the leadership of the PM, has invited all the political parties, except the TMC, which deliberately did not participate, showing their immaturity," he said.

Denial of Fuel Price Hike Rumours

On issues related to fuel prices, Subhash said, "We are sure that all the prices of LPG have not been increased. The petroleum prices have not been increased. It is only some kind of fear by some people, especially on social media, creating a shortage of LPG, gas, and petroleum, which is not true."

Details on West Asia Crisis Meeting

On Wednesday, the meeting on the ongoing West Asia crisis, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was attended by several opposition leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also among those present at the meeting.

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party leaders Dharmendra Yadav, and Javed Ali, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, LJP's Arun Bharti, DMK leader P Wilson and AAP's Sanjay Singh were among those present. JD(U) was represented by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and the party's working president, Sanjay Jha.

TMC Explains Absence

No leader from the Trinamool Congress attended the meeting. TMC MP Saugata Roy said the entire fight is ongoing with the BJP. "What meeting will we hold with them?" he asked. (ANI)