Andhra BJP chief P V N Madhav criticises YSRCP for 'abusive politics' and praises the Union Budget for boosting AP's industrial connectivity, agro-industries, and infrastructure projects like Polavaram and Amrit Sarovar.

BJP Chief Slams YSRCP's 'Abusive Politics'

Andhra Pradesh BJP President P V N Madhav made strong remarks on the current political climate and the Union Budget while addressing the media in Visakhapatnam. He alleged that YSR Congress Party leaders have started engaging in "abusive and offensive political language", which is creating a negative perception of politics among the public and leading to growing disrespect toward the political system.

He stated that certain leaders, unable to "tolerate" the development taking place in Andhra Pradesh, are behaving in an "irresponsible and undemocratic manner." He further emphasised that party workers must maintain coordination and discipline, and called for strict action against leaders who "cross the limits of decency and responsibility."

Union Budget to Boost Andhra's Progress

Meanwhile, regarding the Union Budget 2026-27, P V N Madhav said the budget provides a strong foundation for the nation's progress and development. He stated that the fiscal deficit related to the state has been reduced and that the budget will act as a backbone for industrial connectivity in Andhra Pradesh, adding that sectors such as chemical, cashew, coconut, cocoa, and agro-based industries will significantly benefit the state.

Focus on North Andhra and Regional Development

Describing the budget as one that will "transform Andhra Pradesh into a power hub," he said that the state will receive major benefits from the development of critical minerals. He announced that agro-based industries worth approximately ₹1,000 crore will be developed in North Andhra (Uttarandhra), and the development of the Araku Valley region and Pulicat Lake.

Madhav also announced the development of around 1,500 Amrit Sarovar projects and approximately 500 drinking water reservoirs.

State-Wide Infrastructure and Sectoral Growth

He said funds have been allocated for the Polavaram project. He further stated that an industrial corridor and tourism circuits will be developed across the state, and the aqua sector will receive major benefits, along with strong development in the maritime waterways sector.

Support for Handloom, IT, and Poultry Sectors

The Andhra Pradesh BJP President stated that the handloom and handicrafts sectors will receive significant support and added that the IT sector in Visakhapatnam will benefit greatly, with major investments from global technology companies. He also said that the poultry sector will receive substantial benefits.

New Economic Projects and Investments

He stated that the newly developed economic growth regions will create strong opportunities for this area. He added that container manufacturing, AYUSH nature cure centres, naturopathy hospitals, and water plane (seaplane) development projects will be established in the region.

PM Modi's Commitment to Andhra Pradesh

He furthermore reflected on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal commitment to "making Andhra Pradesh one of the leading states in the country." He added that investments worth approximately ₹10 lakh crore have already come into Andhra Pradesh.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament on Sunday, February 1, her ninth consecutive budget. (ANI)