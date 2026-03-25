BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticised Rahul Gandhi's absence from the all-party meeting on the West Asia conflict, questioning his consistency and suitability for the role of Leader of the Opposition amid a growing international crisis.

BJP Criticises Rahul Gandhi's Absence

Ahead of the all-party meeting on the West Asia conflict today, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticised Rahul Gandhi's absence, pointing out his inconsistency in attending House proceedings. Pal raised concerns about Gandhi's frequent absence, questioning his suitability for the role of Leader of the Opposition. The Government of India has called for an all-party meeting today at 5 PM on the West Asia crisis.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Pal said, "PM Modi has called an all-party meeting today, but before that, PM Modi gave a statement in the Rajya Sabha yesterday regarding the crisis in West Asia, and one day before that, he gave one in the Lok Sabha, but unfortunately, he (Rahul Gandhi) is not present in today's all-party meeting."

"The public elected him and made him an MP, but he has no interest in the House; he is not consistently present in the House. I think during the House proceedings, he goes to Haryana sometimes, Kerala sometimes, so is he worthy of being the Leader of the Opposition?" he said.

The West Asia Crisis

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

PM Modi Calls for United Efforts

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for combined efforts of the Centre and state governments to tackle the challenges posed against the nation amid the conflict in West Asia. PM Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha and called for a united voice promoting peace and dialogue globally, as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts trade, energy supplies, and affects the safety of millions of Indians in the Gulf.

Appeal to State Governments

Calling the coming time a "major test" for the country, PM Modi sought cooperation from state governments and asked them to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament, he said, "In the coming times, this crisis will be a major test for our country, and the cooperation of states will be crucial for success. Therefore, through this House, I would like to make a few requests to all state governments. In times of crisis, the poor, workers, and migrant companions are most affected. Therefore, it must be ensured that the benefits of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana reach them on time. Proactive steps should be taken to ease the difficulties of migrant workers wherever they are employed."

(ANI)