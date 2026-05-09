Suvendu Adhikari is set to be the first BJP CM of West Bengal after the party's thumping victory with 207 seats. Dilip Ghosh said the dream of Syama Prasad Mukherjee has been fulfilled as the public rejected TMC and Congress for misusing power.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government in West Bengal on Saturday, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said the people of the state voted for change and fulfilled the dream of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. He said the public rejected the All India Trinamool Congress and the Indian National Congress for allegedly oppressing people and misusing power.

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Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "We struggled for a long time, and finally the public voted for change. The dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee has been fulfilled. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian National Congress were rejected by the public because they oppressed the people and misused their power. The public gave them a befitting reply and elected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)"

Suvendu Adhikari to be sworn in as CM

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of West Bengal's Legislative Party, is scheduled to take the oath of office as chief minister later today as the state moves into the BJP era of government. Suvendu is all set to be the first BJP CM of West Bengal after the party recorded a thumping victory in the Legislative Assembly elections, securing 207 seats.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony.

Amit Shah announces Adhikari as leader

Earlier, on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced Adhikari as the Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata. "I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah said.

Shortly after the announcement, Adhikari met the West Bengal Governor R N Ravi and officially staked a claim to form the BJP government in the state. Senior BJP leaders, including Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee and Tapas Roy, accompanied Adhikari to the Lok Bhavan.

CM-elect expresses gratitude

Adhikari expressed gratitude to BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to the reporters after his appointment, the CM-elect said, "I express gratitude to the national president, to Amit Shah. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I have been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I have received support from all MLAs. There is democracy in the BJP. We will fulfil the commitment of the BJP made during elections for the organisation and the public."

Adhikari defeats Mamata Banerjee

Adhikari won both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats in the 2026 elections. Repeating Nandigram of 2021, this time around, he defeated outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes.