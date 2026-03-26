BJP is set to promise implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and clearance of all pending DA dues within 45 days in its West Bengal manifesto. The party also plans a ₹3,000 stipend for Lakshmi'r Bhandar and a push to develop Singur.

BJP Targets Government Employees with DA Promise

Bharatiya Janata Party is set to sharpen its electoral strategy in West Bengal with a strong focus on government employees, placing the long-pending Dearness Allowance (DA) issue at the centre of its upcoming manifesto, likely to be released in the first week of April, around April 5.

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According to sources, the party is preparing to promise implementation of the 7th Pay Commission within 45 days of forming the government in the state, along with 100% clearance of pending DA dues in the same timeframe.

The DA disparity remains a major concern in the state, with central government employees receiving around 56% DA compared to nearly 22% for state employees under the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. The issue has also seen legal intervention from the Supreme Court, which directed partial payment of arrears and asked the state to outline a roadmap for clearing the remaining dues. However, the lack of clarity on implementation has kept discontent among employees simmering.

The BJP's proposed rollout of the 7th Pay Commission is expected to significantly revise salaries across all categories, from senior officials to Group B, C, and lower staff, combining immediate relief through DA clearance with long-term financial gains through revised pay structures. The party's outreach to government employees is seen as a strategic move, given their influential role not only as a voter base but also in election management processes such as polling and counting.

Welfare Schemes and Industrial Revival on Agenda

In addition to the DA-focused pitch, the BJP manifesto is expected to include a range of welfare and development promises. These include a monthly stipend of ₹3,000 for beneficiaries of the Lakshmi'r Bhandar scheme and ₹3,000 financial assistance for unemployed youth under the Yuva Sathi programme.

Spotlight on Singur

Significantly, the party is also planning special provisions to develop Singur as a major industrial hub. According to sources, this could include setting up dedicated industrial zones, fast-tracking land allocation with clear legal frameworks, and offering incentives to attract manufacturing units, MSMEs, and large-scale investors.

The plan is also expected to focus on reviving investor confidence by ensuring policy stability, improving logistics connectivity, and creating employment opportunities for local youth. Singur, which once symbolised stalled industrialisation, is being positioned as a potential growth engine under a renewed industrial policy push.

The manifesto is also likely to feature major infrastructure initiatives aimed at boosting connectivity between North and South Bengal, including the expansion of road networks and airport infrastructure.

With the DA issue emerging as a key political flashpoint, the BJP is aiming to position itself as a pro-employee alternative, seeking to convert long-standing financial grievances into electoral support ahead of the state polls.