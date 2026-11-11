BJP and Yuva Morcha workers in Ujjain held a protest burning Sonia Gandhi's effigy, accusing her of showing insensitivity towards the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in her memoir while claiming she grieved for the demolition of the Babri structure.

BJP Workers Protest in Ujjain

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers on Wednesday burnt an effigy of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district to protest against her memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, alleging that its contents reflected insensitivity towards the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The protestors also raised slogans against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the occasion. Ujjain Member of Parliament (MP) Anil Firojiya, several party office-bearers and Yuva Morcha workers participated in the protest.

Allegations Against Congress Leadership

“The BJP and Yuva Morcha are burning the effigy of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to mark our protest against her memoir. In the book, she has stated that even when the 1984 riots took place, when the Sikh community faced a massacre and mass killings, her sympathies were not awakened and she felt no grief. But, when the Babri structure was demolished, Sonia Gandhi reportedly cried for two days. Congress leaders should be ashamed. You are working to divide the country,” Firojiya said.

Concerns Over Divisive Politics

He also accused the Congress of pursuing divisive politics and continuing its alleged appeasement agenda, questioning the direction in which the party wanted to take the country. “You (Congress) divided the country in 1947 and are still practising politics of appeasement. What direction and condition do you want to take this country towards? This is a conspiracy to divide the country and a conspiracy of appeasement politics, while Congress accuses us of practising the same,” the BJP MP said.

Call for Apology

He further said the public would teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections and would not let them return to power. “The people of India will teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections, and they will ensure that the party never gets an opportunity to form the government. We are protesting today by burning Sonia Gandhi’s effigy. Congress and its leaders should apologise to the Sikh community,” he added.

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