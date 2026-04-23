BJP women leaders held a 'Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra' in Shimla, advocating for the Women's Reservation Bill. They accused opposition parties of obstructing the bill and warned them of facing electoral consequences from women voters.

The Women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held a 'Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra' in Shimla, asserting that the march was in support of women's reservation and claiming that opposition parties stand "exposed" on the issue, while also stating that women in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will "show who truly supports them."

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The padyatra was organised at Chaura Maidan, where women from various districts of Himachal Pradesh gathered in large numbers, raising slogans and carrying banners against opposition parties, including the Congress, accusing them of being against women's reservation.

BJP Leaders Slam Opposition

Speaking to ANI, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Daisy Thakur said the padyatra was aimed at securing women's rights and ensuring their political participation. "This padyatra is a movement for women's rights. Women from across districts have gathered here with enthusiasm. The Women's Reservation Bill is about giving long-pending rights to women. Crores of women in the country have been waiting for this for decades," she said.

Thakur alleged that opposition parties attempted to stall the implementation of the bill for political reasons. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made sincere efforts to ensure women get one-third representation in legislatures. Those opposing it will face consequences in upcoming elections," she added.

BJP Himachal Pradesh General Secretary Payal Vaidya also criticised opposition parties and said women voters would respond strongly. "The injustice done to women will soon be answered. With local body elections underway, women's power will send a clear message to those who have taken away their rights," she told ANI.

BJP MLA Reena Kashyap said the rally was organised to highlight the alleged denial of women's rights. "Women's rights have been violated and snatched away. This rally is to expose those who opposed the bill. If women are not respected, it will be difficult for such leaders to succeed in elections," she said.

Targeting West Bengal and Other States

State BJP Vice-President Rashmi Dhar Sood targeted opposition leaders in West Bengal and other states, alleging violence and neglect of women's issues. "In states like West Bengal, where elections are ongoing, violence continues. Women there will show in the coming time who truly supports them. Prime Minister Modi has consistently worked for women's empowerment," she said.

State Govt Accused of Obstruction

BJP Himachal Pradesh president Rajiv Bindal alleged that the state government tried to rok the participation of women in the rally. "Women from across the Shimla parliamentary constituency came out in thousands, but their vehicles were stopped from entering the city. This is a serious matter. Women have taken to the streets and will not stop," he said.

The BJP leaders maintained that the padyatra reflects growing support among women for reservation and warned that parties opposing it would face electoral backlash.