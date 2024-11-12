Maharashtra Elections 2024: Check PM Modi, Amit Shah's bags too - Uddhav to ECI after viral video (WATCH)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questioned election officials who inspected his bag at a Yavatmal campaign event. He demanded similar checks for other political leaders, including CM Shinde, DCMs Fadnavis and Pawar, PM Modi, and HM Shah, and requested video documentation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday questioned election officials as they inspected his bag when he arrived in Yavatmal for a campaign event ahead of the November 20 assembly elections. Thackeray is seen asking election authorities if they had examined the property of other political figures, such as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Prime Minister Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a video posted on the Shiv Sena (UBT) X account.

When an official told him that these leaders had not yet been to the region, Thackeray demanded that their baggage be examined and that he be provided a video documentation of the procedure.

Thackeray referred to the process of inspecting his baggage as "biased" and was shown interrogating poll panel officials in a party-disseminated video. In addition, he asked an official sarcastically if he was from Gujarat and instructed his assistants to record the event.

"I don't mind if you check my water cans, fuel tank, or even my urine pot, but ensure you're checking Modi and Shah's bags too and send me those videos," he could be heard saying to EC officials. Thackeray questioned why BJP politicians got away with it while his party's leaders were scrutinized.

Yavatmal collector Pankaj Ashiya responded to Thackeray's remark by saying, "This procedure is carried out in compliance with ECI guidelines. When deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Yavatmal area three days earlier, his suitcase and chopper were also examined."

