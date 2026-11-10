Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has accused the Congress government of squandering 473 crore on publicity campaigns instead of addressing critical state infrastructure, farmer distress, and unemployment issues.

BJP Criticizes Government Spending on Publicity

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President BY Vijayendra on Tuesday targeted the Congress government in the state over its alleged expenditure of ₹473 crore on advertisements in three years, accusing it of prioritising publicity and image-building over development and public welfare.

In a post on X, Vijayendra alleged that the government was spending more than ₹43 lakh every day on advertisements instead of addressing issues such as rising prices, unemployment, farmers' distress and crumbling infrastructure. "Development zero, publicity hero! ₹473 crore on publicity. But where is the development?" Vijayendra said.

Allegations of Misplaced Priorities

He alleged that the Congress government had spent the amount on projecting its own image rather than building roads, creating employment opportunities or supporting farmers. "The Congress government in Karnataka has reportedly blown a staggering ₹473 crore on advertisements in just three years. That is more than ₹43 lakh every single day - not for building roads, creating jobs or supporting farmers, but for projecting its own image!" he said.

Accusing the state government of failing on the governance front, Vijayendra highlighted rising milk prices, increased bus fares and the growing cost of electricity and essential services. He also pointed to the difficulties faced by farmers, unemployment among youth and pending payments to contractors. He further alleged that the condition of Bengaluru's roads reflected the government's failure to maintain infrastructure in the state capital. "This is a government that has perfected the art of publicity while failing miserably at governance," he said.

Issues With Guarantee Schemes

Targeting the Congress government's guarantee schemes, Vijayendra claimed that the programmes were facing financial and implementation challenges, alleging that the government was more interested in publicising its promises than ensuring their timely delivery. "The much-publicised guarantee schemes, which were projected as the Congress government’s greatest achievement, are themselves facing financial and implementation challenges. Instead of ensuring timely delivery and addressing people’s concerns, the government appears more interested in advertising its promises than fulfilling them," he said. "When it comes to development, the government pleads financial constraints. When it comes to publicity, the treasury seems limitless!" he added.

Questioning the DK Shivakumar government's priorities, the BJP leader said people were expecting better roads, affordable living, employment opportunities, timely payments to contractors and genuine support for farmers rather than advertisements featuring the Chief Minister. "People are not asking for the Chief Minister’s photograph on every newspaper page. They are asking for better roads, affordable living, employment for their children, timely payments to contractors, and genuine support for farmers," he said.

Vijayendra further alleged that Karnataka was witnessing rising costs and mounting public frustration, accusing the Congress government of becoming increasingly obsessed with image management. "Congress came to power promising change. Three years later, Karnataka is witnessing rising costs, mounting public frustration and a government increasingly obsessed with image management," he said.

Emphasising that public funds should be utilised for public welfare, he said, "Public money is meant for public welfare, not political self-promotion." Listing what he termed the Congress government's model of governance, Vijayendra said it was characterised by "publicity without performance", "promises without delivery", "excuses without accountability" and "taxpayers' money spent on self-promotion". He said, "The people of Karnataka need a government that works on the ground, not one that merely advertises itself in the media." He reiterated his criticism with the remark, "Development zero. Publicity hero. This is the Congress government's real report card!"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)