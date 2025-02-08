BJP sweeps Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva, Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj & more dance at party HQ; WATCH viral video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday clinched a stunning victory in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, sweeping the national capital with a remarkable vote share surge.

Published: Feb 8, 2025, 6:19 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday clinched a stunning victory in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, sweeping the national capital with a remarkable vote share surge. Celebrating the historic win, several prominent BJP leaders, including Virendra Sachdeva, Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, and others, were seen in a jubilant mood, dancing and cheering at the party headquarters in Delhi, sparking a viral frenzy on social media.

As the results poured in and the party secured a commanding lead in 48 out of 70 seats, BJP supporters and leaders gathered at the party headquarters to commemorate the victory. In a video that quickly went viral, BJP stalwarts were seen dancing to upbeat music, waving flags, and celebrating with supporters, marking the culmination of a highly successful campaign that culminated in a resounding defeat for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Virendra Sachdeva, one of the prominent faces of the BJP in Delhi, was seen at the center of the celebration, leading the dance with infectious energy. As the head of BJP’s Delhi unit, Sachdeva played a pivotal role in strategizing the campaign, which was a key factor in the party’s impressive performance. His leadership in galvanizing party workers and engaging with voters across the city contributed significantly to the BJP’s triumph.

Also read: 'AAP lost because...': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee sides with AAP, says BJP indirectly controlling Delhi since 2023

In the video, Sachdeva is seen dancing with fellow BJP leaders and supporters, all of whom were celebrating the party’s historic comeback in the city after a 27-year gap.

Alongside Sachdeva, popular BJP leader and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari also joined in the celebrations. Also seen dancing at the celebrations was Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, one of BJP’s most respected leaders.

BJP Sweeps Delhi: WATCH leaders dance at party headquarters

BJP's victory in Delhi is more than just a political triumph; it represents the culmination of a carefully crafted campaign that targeted key voter bases, from the middle class to the urban poor. The party’s focus on local issues, combined with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blistering critique of AAP’s governance, was a key factor in shifting voter sentiment.

Also read: Delhi Election 2025 Results: BJP ends 27-year drought - 5 reasons behind party's historic comeback in capital

