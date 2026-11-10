BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan has publicly criticized Sonia Gandhi's new memoir, 'Belonging', accusing her of whitewashing historical wrongs and questioning her past apprehension regarding the autobiography of the late diplomat K. Natwar Singh.

BJP Questions Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Tuesday raised sharp questions regarding Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s memoirs, "Belonging: A Journey of Love", referencing former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh’s 2014 autobiography, 'One Life Is Not Enough'. In a post on X, Kesavan questioned why Sonia Gandhi was "so apprehensive" about what Natwar Singh would reveal in his book, sharing an excerpt from the late diplomat-politician's autobiography. He specifically asked whether Gandhi had addressed the meeting Natwar Singh described in her own newly published memoirs.

Referencing Singh's account of a visit by Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra prior to the release of 'One Life Is Not Enough', Kesavan stated that the excerpt clearly highlighted how "uneasy and uncomfortable the Nehru-Gandhi family was about his account of certain events in May 2004," just before the UPA government was sworn in. "Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra decided to meet him before his book release to discuss it—this sudden visit coming after eight and a half years! Why and what was Smt. Sonia Gandhi so apprehensive about regarding what Shri Natwar Singh would write in his book about events leading to the swearing-in of the UPA Government in 2004?" Kesavan posted.

Natwar Singh and the Congress

Kesavan further questioned what the Congress leadership feared Natwar Singh might expose about May 2004. Will Smt. Sonia Gandhi's memoir also reveal the truth behind her sudden visit to late Shri. K. Natwar Singh’s residence before his book was to be published? Excerpts from Shri. K. Natwar Singh’s 2014 autobiography ‘One Life Is Not Enough’ clearly states how uneasy and… pic.twitter.com/9y2Hydux6C — C.R.Kesavan (@crkesavan) November 10, 2026 Natwar Singh, who passed away in 2024, had a distinguished career in Indian diplomacy and politics, having served as the Union Minister for External Affairs from 2004 to 2005 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s UPA government. Natwar Singh cut ties with the Congress Party in February 2008 after being suspended by the party in August 2006, ending a relationship with the party spanning over two decades. He has also publicly targeted Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, on many occasions.

Content of the Memoir

His remarks came as 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' hit the shelves on Tuesday. The memoir traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her bond with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Allegations of 'Whitewashing'

Meanwhile, Kesavan also launched a scathing attack on Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over her memoir, accusing her of "sugarcoating" the Nehru-Gandhi family's 'historical wrongs" in the book. He further said that the book should have been titled "Whitewashing" instead of "Belonging". Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said the motive of this book appears to be "camouflaging" the wrongs committed by the Congress Party. (ANI)