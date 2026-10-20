BJP's Syed Shahnawaz Hussain accused Rahul Gandhi and his team of seeking a regime change without an electoral process, alleging conspiracies were underway. Congress has defended the term, stating their objective is to change the government via elections.

BJP Accuses Congress of Seeking Regime Change Without Elections

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his team of seeking a change of government without going through the electoral process, alleging that conspiracies were underway.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Hussain said that a change of regime in a democracy could only take place through votes and asserted that the people of the country would thwart any attempts to bring about such a change without an electoral mandate. "In a democracy, a change of regime takes place through votes, but Rahul Gandhi and his entire team want to bring about a regime change without votes; this is not possible, nor can it ever happen. Certain conspiracies are underway, and the people of this country will thwart them."

Union Ministers Echo Accusations

Hussain’s remarks came amid a political row triggered after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a “fight for regime change”.

Earlier on Saturday, Kiren Rijiju firmly declared that India's democratic regime is determined by public mandate through elections, rejecting any attempt to force unconstitutional political upheaval. In a post on X, he strongly condemned the rhetoric, accusing political rivals and activists of trying to incite chaos and destabilise democratically elected constitutional institutions under the guise of street protests. Rijiju stated that "India is not Bangladesh" and asserted that the country's youth are focused on building the nation rather than pulling it down. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also accused the Congress and its allies of using youth-led protests in Delhi to spread "anarchy" and seek a Bangladesh-style change of government.

Congress Defends 'Regime Change' Remark

The Congress has defended against the charge. Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday defended the use of the term "regime change," describing it as a normal political process in a democracy. He said why the ruling party was displaying “feigned rage” over its use in a democracy.

Congress leader Pawan Khera has also said the Opposition's objective was to change the government through elections. "We ourselves are saying that we would change the regime...The intent of the Opposition is always to change the regime through elections...They are not habitual of democracy anymore,” he said.

Alberta Rejects Separation from Canada

Meanwhile, voters in the Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected separating from Canada. According to The Guardian, with more than a million votes counted, about 76 per cent supported remaining in Canada, compared with 23 per cent who backed beginning a process that could lead to separation. About a third of ballots had been counted, according to the British newspaper. (ANI)