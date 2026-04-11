BJP's NV Subhash slammed Congress's Pawan Khera for 'false allegations' against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling it a diversion. He also questioned Khera's move to Hyderabad after receiving interim bail in a case filed by Sarma's family.

BJP Accuses Khera of Diversion Tactics

BJP state spokesperson NV Subhash launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera, accusing him of making false allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family to divert attention from the Congress party's internal issues. Subhash also questioned Khera's decision to move from Delhi to Hyderabad, following the Telangana High Court's order granting him a one-week interim transit bail in connection with a case filed against him.

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Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said Khera had made baseless allegations against the Assam Chief Minister and his family members, who, according to him, are not involved in political or business activities. "...If you are so clear about the allegations which you have made on the Assam CM and his family members, who have nothing to do with politics or with any business activities. Just for getting some kind of votes and then diverting the attention of your Congress party and your leader, Mr Rahul Gandhi, you have created a false impression among the people of Assam, thus covering your failures on that. Today, the Telangana High Court has given only an interim transit bail that is only for a week, and the jurisdiction is in Assam. The Telangana High Court has asked you to go to Assam and then file your arguments and then file your case on that... Why did you flee from Delhi to Hyderabad?..." he said.

Legal Battle and Political Fallout

The remarks come amid heightened political tensions between the Assam Congress and the ruling BJP following the Telangana High Court's decision granting interim transit bail to Khera in a case linked to allegations raised against the Assam Chief Minister's family. The case has been filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma in connection with allegations concerning passport and property disclosures. The Sarma family has strongly denied Pawan Khera's multiple passports and property in Dubai claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

Assam CM Vows Stern Action

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

He also claimed that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course." (ANI)