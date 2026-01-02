BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of fostering "jungle raj" and threatening Home Minister Amit Shah. The attack comes as the political battle intensifies in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP Alleges 'Jungle Raj' in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks relating to Home Minister Amit Shah and alleged that there is "jungle raj" in the state. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference that people are distressed that a Chief Minister, who takes an oath to uphold the Constitution, threatens the Home Minister of India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bhatia also rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vote chori remarks. "Rahul Gandhi consistently loses elections in India and then throws out a baseless claim. He engages in politics of deception and says that votes were stolen. In West Bengal, we see how 'jungle raj' is flourishing throughout the state under the patronage of Mamata Banerjee... Everyone is distressed that a Chief Minister, who takes an oath to uphold the Constitution, threatens the Home Minister of India... That's why we say this is what jungle rule and gangster rule look like--exactly like Mamata Banerjee's rule," he said.

'You Are Threatening India': Sambit Patra

BJP MP Sambit Patra had on December 31 targeted Mamata Banerjee over her remarks. "Mamata Banerjee threatened the Home Minister of India. She said, 'You were hiding inside a hotel. Had we wanted, you would not have been able to step outside the hotel, and you are fortunate that we allowed you to leave the hotel.' This is not the first time that something like this has happened," Patra said.

"You are not threatening Amit Shah, you are threatening India...BJP will form a government with a two-thirds majority in West Bengal," he added.

Shah, Mamata Trade Sharp Barbs

As the political battle intensifies in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday traded sharp barbs against each other. Shah launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, saying that "fear and corruption" have become the identity of the state for the last 14 years while questioning her stance on alleged infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state. He also accused her government of refusing to provide land for border fencing.

Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah said, "Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All beneficial schemes started by Modi have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years."

Mamata Hits Back, Invokes Mahabharata

Mamata Banerjee strongly responded to his remarks, comparing the BJP leaders to Duryodhana and Dushasana, characters from the epic Mahabharata. Replying to Shah's accusations, she asserted that the TMC government has granted land for fencing in Petrapol and Andal. "A Dushasana has come to Bengal. As soon as the elections come, Dushasana and Duryodhana start appearing. Dushasana has come, a disciple of Shakuni, who has come to gather information. Today, they are saying that Mamata Banerjee didn't give land. If I hadn't given the land, what would have happened? Who gave the land in Petrapole? Who gave the land in Andal?" the Chief Minister asked. (ANI)