BJP's Nitin Nabin and Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his "poisonous snake" remark against BJP-RSS and for calling people in Gujarat "illiterate", calling the comments a reflection of a "cheap mentality".

BJP's Nitin Nabin Slams Kharge's Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin has slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "snake" remarks directed at the BJP and RSS and said his comments are aimed at "inciting people on communal lines" and reflect a "cheap mentality". In an exclusive interview with ANI, Nitin Nabin also slammed Kharge over his remarks in a rally in which he had sought to make a comparison between people of Kerala and Gujarat. He also blamed the Gandhi family for Kharge's "snake" remarks.

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"These comments are entirely aimed at communally inciting people. What kind of cheap mindset it is to provoke people in this manner? And the kind of remarks he is making as national president. I feel Rahul Gandhiji explains to him," he said.

"It has been a tradition of Congress to use words that have a negative impact on society. However, I believe that whenever Congress has used such language, the public has rewarded us with the garland of victory," he added.

Answering a query, the BJP chief said, "You can understand who is guru and chela".

"Rahul, Sonia Gandhi, and their family run a person through remote control. They are allowed to speak according to the system. Kharge ji is a decent person; he did not use such undignified words. These were the Gandhi family's words, which are now coming out through Khargeji."

Kharge's 'Poisonous Snake' Jibe

Kharge made the comments at a rally in Assam."If a poisonous snake passes in front of you, and if you are even doing the Namaz, then stop that and kill the poisonous snake, the Quran has said this. And I will say this. The RSS and BJP are a poisonous snake. If you do not kill, you will not be spared," he reportedly said.

Assam BJP leaders have filed a police complaint against Kharge, accusing Congress of practising appeasement politics to garner Muslim votes.

Nabin on Kerala vs Gujarat Comparison

Nitin Nabin, who assumed charge as BJP chief in January this year, also slammed Kharge's remarks in which he sought to make a comparison between people of Keralam and Gujarat.

"Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi also came from that Gujarat. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the entire country forward. So this is their foolishness. The public is seeing that whenever they lose, they sometimes blame EVMs and sometimes the public. If they had taken some of the blame on themselves, they would have learned something new," he said.

Kharge's 'Illiterate in Gujarat' Comment

Addressing a rally in Kerala, Kharge had accused PM Modi and the Keralam Chief Minister of wanting to keep power centralised in their hands. He said that leaders of the BJP and the ruling Left Democratic Front should not misguide the people of the state "Don't misguide the people of Keralam. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places, but you can't fool Keralam people," he said.

Ravi Shankar Prasad Lambasts Congress Chief

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday lambasted Kharge over his "you can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat" remark, saying he does not deserve to be the chief of a national party.

'Owe an Apology to the Country'

"Elections come and go, but has Congress President completely abandoned all decorum? I cannot even repeat his words. This is the height of shamelessness and depravity. His utterances are not only demeaning but shameless. What is fitting for a president of a national party to call the people of a state illiterate? Mr Kharge, were Gandhi ji, Sardar Patel, Morarji Desai and Vikram Sarabhai illiterate?" he asked.

"Gujarat's literacy rate is 82 per cent, which improved under PM Modi. Will you say anything just because you hate PM Modi? You owe an apology to the country. BJP demands an apology. Do Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi agree with the party president's statement? If Rahul Gandhi demonstrates good judgment, he should distance himself from the remark and ask the party chief to apologise. He even called Bihar and UP illiterate. Do you want to divide the nation? He does not deserve to be the President of Congress," he added.

'Creating Communal Tensions'

Slamming the Congress President's "snake" remark against the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he accused Kharge of creating communal tensions.

"Are you creating communal tensions? You have blatantly and unabashedly stoked communal fire by pandering to the religious sentiments of the Muslim community. Rahul Gandhi's ancestors kept criticising the Sangh. However, Sangh reached new heights, and several of its members are MPs now. See where you are now? You should understand that the public does not like such statements," Prasad said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)