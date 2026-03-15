BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan attacked the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, likening CM MK Stalin to a 'modern-day Nero' for failing to curb rising violence against women. He also slammed the 'hypocrisy' and silence of DMK's allies on the issue.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of neglecting a rising tide of violence against women. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan compared the state administration to the infamous Roman emperor, stating, "The utterly incompetent, inconsiderate and insensitive DMK Govt, led by MK Stalin, can be best described as a modern-day Nero. Like how Nero was merrily playing the fiddle when Rome was burning. When brutal sexual violence and assaults are being committed against women in Tamil Nadu in broad daylight, the DMK Govt and CM MK Stalin, who is also the Home Minister, are busy making reels and have failed to stop these crimes." The spokesperson alleged that "the DMK led by MK Stalin has also failed in protecting mothers, daughters and sisters of Tamil Nadu," calling the government's failure "most condemnable".

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Taking aim at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress, who called DMK's "allies", he slammed them for their "silence". He questioned why prominent leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mamata Banerjee, who are often vocal about women's rights globally, have remained quiet. "Why have they not picked up the phone and called MK Stalin and expressed their concern, worry and anguish? This shows the hypocrisy of the DMK and its allies."

PM Modi's Previous Warnings on Law and Order

This criticism aligns with the broader campaign stance taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who previously warned of a deteriorating law-and-order situation during an NDA rally in Madurantakam in January. PM Modi said that former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha worked to control crime in the state, and the NDA government will ensure women's safety. "The worst impact of crime can be seen on women. Selvi J Jayalalitha worked to control crime, but today, women feel unsafe. I urge women to bring the NDA government, which will ensure your safety. Women's convenience and health are priorities for the NDA. We have made more than 60 lakh toilets."

The BJP and AIADMK will contest the Assembly elections under the banner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as they look to defeat the DMK-led coalition. (ANI)