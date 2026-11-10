BJP leader Pothireddy Krishnakanth has accused Congress of engaging in appeasement politics, criticizing Mallikarjun Kharge's Diwali remarks and Sonia Gandhi's stated sensitivity toward the Babri Masjid demolition over Hindu sentiments.

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Appeasement Politics

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pothireddy Krishnakanth on Monday accused the Congress party of pursuing "appeasement politics," following the recent remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Speaking to ANI, he termed Congress a "pseudo-secularist party," engaged in vote-bank tactics at the expense of Hindu traditions. "We strongly condemn the comments. Everyone knows that Congress is a pseudo-secularist party. So, just for your appeasement politics and to appease one particular community, you cannot pass such crass comments on our Hindu festivals," he said.

The Row Over Diwali Greetings

The row erupted with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks while extending Diwali greetings on November 7. Kharge told reporters, "I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. Many people celebrate it as it is an Eid of Happiness. On this festive occasion, I would like to convey my greetings to all my fellow countrymen. I also have a special appeal: it is essential to maintain peace in the nation. I urge those who may be in conflict or harbouring misunderstandings with one another to set these differences aside. Let us all work wholeheartedly to protect our country and foster national unity."

BJP Targets Sonia Gandhi

Furthermore, he targeted the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, following her remarks that she cried over the Babri Masjid demolition. The BJP leader questioned why similar sensitivity was never shown toward Hindu holy sites. He asked if any Congress leader visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after its construction.

Allegations of Neglecting Hindu Sentiments

"Also, recently, I came across Sonia Gandhi's interview. She is saying that she cried over Babri Masjid's demolition. I want to put a straight question to Sonia Gandhi: did you ever show such similar sensitivity towards the Ayodhya Ram Mandir? Did you and your party leaders ever, including your son Rahul Gandhi, did they ever visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir after its construction?" he questioned.

He further emphasised that Gandhi never showed empathy towards the Hindu religion but shed tears towards foreign rulers like Babur. "You have never shown such sensitivity towards our Hindu religion or our sentiments. But you have been quoting that you cried and shed tears over the demolition of Babri Masjid. So you can shed tears towards foreign rulers like Babur, but you cannot show us some empathy," he said. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" has hit the bookstores across the country today.