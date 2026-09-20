BJP's Yaser Jilani accused Congress of mocking PM Modi's mother, calling it an 'unforgivable low'. Congress's Rakesh Sinha denied the claims, accusing the BJP of political anxiety and stating that PM Modi had politicized his mother in the past.

BJP Condemns Congress Over Remarks on PM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Yaser Jilani on Sunday accused the Congress party of stooping to unforgivable lows following the remarks and gestures allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' program in Indore. Condemning the incident, Jilani stated to ANI, "The respect for a mother and motherhood was mocked at a rally. This reflects the declining standards of Congress in Indian politics. This conduct in Indore yesterday was inappropriate, and the people of India will not forgive."

Congress Hits Back, Alleges 'Political Anxiety'

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha counter-attacked the ruling party, alleging that the BJP is acting out of political anxiety caused by the growing response to the youth outreach program. "During the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' program, nobody said anything wrong about the Prime Minister's mother, nor did anyone perform mimicry of the Prime Minister's mother. She is everyone's mother," Sinha said, refuting the claims.

PM's 'Non-Biological' Remark Recalled

Sinha further remarked that PM Modi has previously called himself non-biological; however, the Congress party believes he has a mother and respects her. "The Prime Minister himself considers himself non-biological, that he is not biological, but non-biological. But we believe that the Prime Minister has a mother, and that mother belongs not just to the Prime Minister, but to all the people of this country. So, we respect the mother. Because we do not call ourselves non-biological," he said. "The day the Prime Minister called himself non-biological, that was the day the Prime Minister himself insulted his mother," he added.

Accusations of Politicising Mother

He went on to claim that the Prime Minister himself had politicised his mother in the past. "When the Prime Minister made his 99-year-old mother stand in line at an ATM to run his political shop and held a photoshoot, the Prime Minister himself insulted his mother that very day. These people have become politically unhinged. The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' program has created fear among them. Fear is haunting the BJP people, which is why they are making such statements," he noted.

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Program at Centre of Firestorm

The political firestorm erupted following the Indore leg of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction program, where Gandhi, alongside stand-up comic Pulkit Mani, shared stage remarks and mimicked gestures that critics argue unmistakably mocked the Prime Minister and his late mother. (ANI)