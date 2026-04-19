BJP leaders N Ramchander Rao and Rekha Sharma slammed Congress and its allies for stalling the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a loss for India's women. They vowed the bill would be implemented and the opposition held accountable.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao on Saturday said that many women leaders listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address. He accused Congress of misleading the nation, spreading falsehoods, and playing divisive politics.

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"The Prime Minister's address was heard by many women leaders and others. Today, he clarified many things and strongly criticised Congress and its allies for denying rights to half the population. They may think it is their victory, but in reality, they have defeated the rights of women. As the Prime Minister said, this is not the end of the road. The Women's Reservation Bill will be implemented--if not today, then tomorrow. Congress is misleading the nation, spreading falsehoods, and playing divisive politics. This is not about the victory or defeat of any party. It is a loss for the women of India, and that loss was caused by Congress and its partners," Rao BJP leader and RS MP Rekha Sharma said PM Modi did his best but Congress once again opposed and stalled the bill. The women of this country will hold opposition "accountable," she said.

"The Prime Minister addressed the nation and spoke about women's long wait for the reservation bill, which remains unfulfilled. This denial of rights will not be forgotten. The women of this country will hold opposition accountable...," RS MP Rekha Sharma said.

'PM is Hurt But Morale is High'

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said PM Modi is "hurt". "The Opposition displayed irresponsible conduct in the Parliament yesterday. The country was heading to a major change and a new chapter was about to begin. The opposition applied the brakes to this. PM said all of this in his address. But he is committed (to the Women's Reservation Bill) and his morale is high. He is not going to be defeated by the conduct of the opposition...," he said.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition of 'Bhrun Hatya'

PM Modi on Saturday made a hard-hitting attack on Congress and its allies over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at tweaking women's reservation, saying they have committed "bhrun hatya" of the endeavor in the Parliament and will face punishment from people during elections.

In his Address to the Nation a day after the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, the PM accused the opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party, of being scared that if women get empowered, the leadership of these dynastic parties will be threatened. "Is imandaar prayas ki Congress aur uske sahyogiyon ne Sadan mein poore desh ke saamne bhrun hatya kar di hai. (Congress and its allies have committed feticide of this sincere effort in the Parliament before everyone). Parties like Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party and DMK are responsible for this... They are the culprits of 'Nari Shakti' of the nation," he alleged. (ANI)