The BJP hit out at the AAP for suspending its Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, alleging he was punished for speaking the truth about teacher shortages in government schools, an issue he highlighted as his own children study in a state-run school.

After AAP suspended its Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, BJP leader RP Singh on Sunday hit out at the ruling party, alleging that the legislator was punished merely for speaking the truth about the condition of government school infrastructure.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “AAP MLA Sukhveer Maiserkhana held up a mirror to the AAP Chief Minister, which is why he got him suspended from the party… He is the only MLA whose child studies in a government school. He pointed out that there is a lack of teachers in government schools. He is speaking the truth… Now he is showing the reality.”

MLA's Video Sparks Row

The row erupted after AAP MLA from Maur in Bathinda, Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, posted an emotional video on social media flagging acute teacher shortage in local government schools. Maiserkhana said the issue hit close to home — his own children study in state-run schools, making him the only sitting MLA in Punjab to have enrolled his children in government institutions. He said school staff had asked his son to seek his father's help in filling vacant teacher posts.

Shortly after the video went public, AAP's Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat issued a notice suspending Maiserkhana's primary membership with immediate effect, citing "anti-party activities and indiscipline".

Opposition Slams AAP's 'Education Revolution'

The suspension has snowballed into a political flashpoint, with opposition parties targeting AAP's flagship "education revolution" claims. BJP and Congress leaders have argued that punishing an elected representative for raising a genuine infrastructure gap exposes double standards in the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party over the suspension of its Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, saying the legislator's public concerns over schools in his constituency exposed what he termed the "hollowness" of the party's governance claims.

Reacting to the development, Sood said, "An Aam Aadmi Party MLA is expressing his distress regarding the schools in his constituency; he mentions having requested the deployment of teachers to a particular school or the construction of a building for another. The so-called 'model of governance' of the Aam Aadmi Party was similarly exposed in Delhi."