Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and RSS over a 'purification' ritual at a venue where Mallikarjun Kharge spoke, calling it 'untouchability' and a crime. He said the contest in India is between the Constitution and the BJP-RSS ideology.

‘Purification is Untouchability, A Crime’

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang (RSS) over the recent 'purification' ritual at a venue in Uttarakhand where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a rally, calling the practice "another name for untouchability" and alleging that it amounts to a crime under the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi said the country was witnessing a political contest between the ideology of the Constitution and that of the BJP and RSS. "Our CLP leader in Rajasthan visits a temple, and BJP leaders perform a 'purification' ritual. Congress President Kharge ji, who has dedicated his entire life to the country and the Constitution, goes to the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani to deliver a speech, and a purification ritual is performed there. Who does this? It is the people from the BJP and RSS," Gandhi said.

"Only BJP and RSS members do this, and it is a crime. Under India's Constitution, this is a crime, a criminal activity. 'Purification' is actually just another name for untouchability. Untouchability was outlawed, yet BJP members practice it openly," he added.

Gandhi said the ritual conveyed that Dalits were "unclean" and should not be touched. "When they perform this purification, they are effectively saying that Dalits should not be touched, that Dalits are unclean, and this constitutes a crime under the Indian Constitution," he said.

Gandhi further said the larger political contest in the country was between two opposing ideologies. "A fight is underway in the country between two ideologies. On one side is the Constitution of India, the Constitution of Ambedkar, Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel. On the other is the ideology of the BJP and RSS. The politics currently playing out in India is between these two ideologies," Gandhi said.

'Reality of India': Gandhi on Caste Discrimination

Gandhi also stated alleged instances of caste-based discrimination and said that despite constitutional safeguards, Dalits continue to face discrimination in everyday life. "For thousands of years, Dalits in this country have been subjected to atrocities and violence. While the Constitution made this illegal, even today, Dalit children in schools are made to clean toilets and sweep and mop floors," he said.

"Just think about the impact this has on the minds of the future generation: children see some of their peers sweeping, while those doing the sweeping see others who do not have to do so. This is the reality of India," he added.

The Congress leader said caste discrimination could also be seen in access to common resources. "Dalits are not allowed to drink water from the village well; they have had to dig their own private wells because they were barred from using the common village well," Gandhi claimed.

"At tea stalls, you see two types of cups in use: a reusable glass cup that can be washed, and a paper or plastic cup that is discarded after use. The plastic or paper cups are for Dalits, while the glass ones are for others," he alleged.

"This is the reality of India. This is the reality of Uttar Pradesh, the reality of North India, and you can see this in cities and villages," Gandhi added.

The Haldwani Controversy

The Haldwani controversy stems from a Congress rally held at Ramlila Maidan on August 8, ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Members of a right-wing group later performed a purification ritual at the venue, triggering criticism from Congress leaders.

Kharge also raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, linking the ritual to his identity as a Dalit leader and alleging that it was an attempt to portray him as "untouchable". Kharge had said that he did not mention any community or religion during his speech at the venue. "But after my speech, people associated with the BJP carried out a 'purification' ritual of that stage. You may have read about this in the newspapers. Is this the way things should happen in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution?" Kharge had said.

He later took to X and said he did not want the incident to be politicised, while calling for strict legal action and demanding that a case be filed under the Untouchability Act against those who conducted the ritual.

(ANI)