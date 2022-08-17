Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP's highest decision-making body changed, Nitin Gadkari out; Know list here

    The BJP has released the new list of the members of the Parliamentary Board. Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been dropped; meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa, a former chief minister of Karnataka, has been added to the newly reorganised parliamentary party board, which now features several fresh faces.

    In a significant organisational change, the BJP has removed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from its top decision-making council. BS Yediyurappa, a former chief minister of Karnataka, and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal have been added to the party's newly reorganised parliamentary board, which now includes several fresh faces. The top decision-making body in the BJP is the parliamentary board, which makes decisions about chief ministers, state heads, and other important positions.

    JP Nadda, Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, K Laxman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Sudha Yadav, Satyanarayan Jatiya, and BL Santosh are also included on the BJP Parliamentary Board.

    The biggest surprise in this exercise is Nitin Gadkari's omission from the significant committee. The BJP has always kept its previous presidents involved in the decision-making process, and Gadkari is one of the most senior ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ministry. Former BJP leader and current Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh has re-joined the parliamentary board.

    Along with being promoted, K Laxman, the national president of the BJP's OBC Morcha, who has been attempting to gain support in Telangana, and Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, who was instrumental in forming the coalition with the Eknath Shinde camp that resulted in the overthrow of the Uddhav Thackeray administration.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Board is the entity in charge of making daily decisions on behalf of the national executive. The highest decision-making body is established by the national executive and consists of the party president and 10 other individuals. The board oversees the work of the party's legislative and parliamentary groupings. All organisational divisions below the national executive are likewise governed and guided by it.

