BJP's Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa vows clean water & air, says "Kejriwal will spend his time in jail"

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi's new minister, targets Arvind Kejriwal, promising action against corruption and clean water and air, after BJP's decisive Delhi Assembly election win.

BJP's Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa vows clean water & air, says "Kejriwal will spend his time in jail" dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

New Delhi: Manjinder Singh Sirsa, newly appointed minister in the Rekha Gupta-led BJP cabinet, took a swipe at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating that Kejriwal will likely spend most of his time in jail. Sirsa expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership for the opportunity to implement PM Modi's vision, promising clean water, clean air, and action against corruption in Delhi.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to be part of the team that will implement PM Modi's vision... Delhi will get clean water, clean air. We will take action against those involved in corruption, and Arvind Kejriwal will have to spend most of his time in jail," he said.


Sirsa won the Rajouri Garden seat with a significant margin of over 18,000 votes against AAP's A Dhanwati Chandela. The BJP has announced its Delhi cabinet, comprising Parvesh Verma, who defeated Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, along with Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections was decisive, with the party securing 48 seats, while AAP's count dropped to 22 seats from 62 in 2020. Like previous elections, Congress failed to make a significant impact in Delhi.

