BJP's Gaurav Bhatia slammed Rahul Gandhi, questioning his alleged links with foreign groups like Progressive International. He accused Gandhi of a conspiracy to create 'anarchy' in India and repeatedly referred to him as 'Rahul Gaddar' (traitor).

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged links with foreign-based organisations, including Progressive International and Indian Alliance Paris, accusing them of amplifying protests in India and alleging a wider conspiracy to create “anarchy and chaos” in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia repeatedly referred to Gandhi as “Rahul Gaddar” and alleged that the Congress leadership’s meetings with international groups raised questions about their activities, funding and possible coordination with protests in India. His remarks followed a Fox News Digital investigation that claimed to have identified 101 organisations across nine countries involved in organising, coordinating or amplifying demonstrations.

Bhatia Calls Rahul Gandhi a 'Traitor'

“The subject is the model of anarchy, chaos, and treachery that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is presenting before the country. Now, a news report was published in a very prestigious newspaper today, regarding how these threads of treachery are connecting with foreign agencies,” Bhatia said.

“If it is asked, who is the commander-in-chief of this traitor? Who is the leader of this traitor? Then it would not be wrong,” he added, alleging that Gandhi’s actions warranted being called a “traitor” or “Mir Jafar”.

Alleged Links with Foreign Organisations

Bhatia cited the report’s references to Indian Alliance Paris, which he described as a France-based organisation, and alleged that it was among the first to share videos and amplify social media posts concerning Gandhi’s detention during a protest. He questioned whether the organisation’s activity indicated an attempt by foreign-based groups to influence the narrative around India’s domestic political affairs.

He also raised questions about Progressive International, described by the report as a transnational anti-capitalist organisation. Bhatia referred to a Congress social media post stating that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi met a delegation from the organisation at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on April 28, 2025.

“Rahul Gandhi... Rahul the ‘Gaddar’? Does he not have any strength left in him anymore, that now he has to take the help of such agencies and organisations that are anti-India?” Bhatia said.

Congress' Engagement Questioned

He alleged that the organisations were connected to protests and unrest in different countries, including France, Spain and Albania, and sought clarification from the Congress leadership about the nature of its engagement with them.

“Both the names I gave you—Progressive International, with proof, is a meeting on Congress's handle,” Bhatia said, referring to the party’s post documenting the meeting. He also questioned whether the Congress or its overseas unit had any formal arrangement or continuing communication with the organisations.

'Broader Attempt to Undermine Institutions'

Bhatia further referred to a social media post by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut about protests in Albania, alleging that it could be interpreted as support for actions against constitutional institutions. He linked his concerns to an incident involving slogans raised by protesters on the Supreme Court premises, which he alleged was part of a broader attempt to undermine democratic institutions.

“Protesting is a fundamental right, but destruction, destroying institutions, arson, and violent demonstrations are not fundamental rights,” Bhatia said.

He demanded that Gandhi and the Congress disclose what was discussed during the meeting with Progressive International and clarify whether any agreement had been reached with the organisation. He also questioned the sources of funding for the groups and whether they had links with foreign individuals or entities.

Fox News Report Details

A Fox News Digital report had pointed out an international coalition of 28 communist and socialist youth and organizations galvanizing students and youth for a coordinated strike across Europe. The report said the network extends beyond France to countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil and India, with organisations mobilising supporters, calling strikes and amplifying the demonstrations through international media outlets. The report pointed to amplifiers like the Neville Roy Singham network and Indian Alliance Paris, tha allegedly promoted the French demonstrations on social media and drew parallels with student protests in India. (ANI)