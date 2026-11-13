Jharkhand BJP members protested in Ranchi demanding the arrest of Congress MLA Bhushan Bara after rape and exploitation allegations involving a minor surfaced. The party urged the state government to act against the legislator immediately.

BJP Protests in Ranchi Against Congress MLA Over Rape Allegations

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Ranchi on Friday against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara following rape allegations against him, with party leaders demanding his immediate arrest and strict punishment if the charges are proven. During the protest, Jharkhand BJP Mahila Morcha President Seema Sharma alleged that the case involved the exploitation of a minor girl and demanded Bara's removal from his constitutional position.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "This is not merely an allegation; it is the statement of the victim—a minor. An individual holding a constitutional position has been systematically bringing young girls into his home. According to the victim, many other girls have been brought there in a similar manner—this is clearly a case of exploitation. One must commend the courage of this orphaned girl for bringing the truth to light. There are likely many other such girls who remain too afraid to speak out.” “The individual in the constitutional position must face the strictest possible punishment. If the incident of sexual assault is proven, then all women—the collective 'mātrushakti' (womanhood)—demand that the perpetrator be sentenced to death. He should be immediately dismissed from his constitutional post; the Hemant Soren-led coalition government must address this,” she further said.

Further, Ranchi City BJP President Varun Kumar Sahu demanded the MLA's immediate arrest and warned of continued protests if action was not taken. "He is not fit to be called an MLA. Shame on such protectors who turn into predators… All our workers are here and we will fight for her rights. The Hemant Soren government, which claims to speak for tribals, is only committing injustices against them and destroying their dignity," he told ANI. "If Hemant Soren has any humanity left in him, he should come forward right now to get justice for that girl. Such an MLA should be arrested immediately and sent to jail. Otherwise, We will stage a continuous protest until justice is done to that girl and such MLAs are put behind bars. Every single worker will fight from the streets to the assembly," Sahu said.

An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act following a rape allegation against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, who represents the 70-Simdega Assembly constituency, Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Niraj Kumar said on Friday. Meanwhile, Bara denied the allegations, describing them as a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by his political opponents to tarnish his reputation.