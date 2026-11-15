BJP leader Nitin Nabin praised the complete eradication of Naxalism in tribal regions by 2026, crediting PM Modi's efforts. He honored Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, emphasizing tribal inclusion in the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

BJP President Nitin Nabin Hails Uprooting of Naxalism in Tribal Belts

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday said the elimination of Naxalism from tribal-dominated regions was an achievement and an honour for the tribal community, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to eradicate the menace by 2026.

Speaking in Patna on the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the BJP chief said, “In 2026, Naxalism was completely uprooted. I see this as an honour for the tribal community. PM Modi had taken a pledge to uproot Naxalism from all the tribal belts by 2026. When PM Modi visited the forests and areas of Bastar to celebrate Diwali, it was a clear sign that Naxalism had been completely uprooted. This is the reason that he celebrated Diwali with the brave jawans of Bastar.”

Highlighting development initiatives in tribal regions, he said, “The contribution of our Govt towards the development of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha and their people goes on unabated. Today, Bastar is known for the Bastar Olympic, for its sports field. In Odisha, a few areas were completely Naxal-affected and they too are completely Naxal-free today.”

Extending greetings on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, Nabin said November 15 was declared Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas by Prime Minister Modi to honour the contributions of tribal communities. “On the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, I extend greetings to the entire country as well as the tribal community. On this day, PM Narendra Modi declared the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Under the leadership of PM Modi, all efforts are being made to push forward the tribal community; this shows that we see the country progressing together with the tribal community. If we have to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, we will have to take forward the tribal community with us,” he said.

Highlighting the representation of tribal communities in positions of leadership, Nabin said, “Even the President of the country belongs to the tribal community. Even CMs of several states represent the tribal community. This shows that the tribal community is not only leading development but also becoming a part of it.”

Earlier, Nabin paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda on his 151st birth anniversary at Kranti Marg, Sachivalaya, in Patna. Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also paid floral tributes to the tribal freedom fighter at the same venue.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.