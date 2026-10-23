BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Ranchi for a three-day visit to boost party organization, hold strategic meetings with district leaders, and refine the party's future roadmap for the upcoming political landscape in Jharkhand.

Nitin Nabin Arrives in Ranchi for Strategic Party Visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin arrived in Ranchi on Friday for a three-day visit. Upon his arrival at the airport, he was welcomed by leaders and party workers. "Ranchi is a second home to me, as it is my birthplace and the place where I received part of my education. I am always keen to visit whenever the opportunity arises. I have come to Ranchi to attend the BJP Jharkhand State Working Committee meeting. I am inspired by the way the BJP organisation in Jharkhand has taken to the streets to raise public issues...Even though we are in the opposition, our focus remains on raising public issues and ensuring that the benefits of central government schemes reach the people. There is no place for anarchy. We will operate strictly within the framework of democracy and engage through proper dialogue. We will pursue our struggle through democratic means, both inside the legislature and on the streets, wherever necessary," Nabin told the media.

Organizational Strengthening and Future Roadmap

District Leadership Meetings

During the visit, on October 24, his focus will be on strengthening the party's district-level leadership. At 11:40 AM, he will hold an important and strategic meeting with all District Presidents and District In-charges at Ranchi Haveli Banquet in Sukurhutu, according to the BJP. This session will serve as a key platform for reinforcing the organizational structure and outlining the party's future roadmap in Jharkhand.

State Executive Committee Guidance

Later, at 3:00 PM, Nabin will address and guide the State Executive Committee meeting, also being held at Ranchi Haveli Banquet. The meeting will provide an opportunity for detailed discussions with the state leadership on Jharkhand's political landscape and the party's future plans and priorities.

Consultations and Educational Perspectives

In the final phase of his visit, on October 25, the BJP National President will participate in his scheduled organizational programmes in Ranchi. During this period, he will continue his interactions with local party leadership and conclude his extensive consultations aimed at further strengthening the organisation in the state.

Earlier, addressing the 41st Foundation Day celebration of CSKM Public School in Delhi, Nabin highlighted the role of education in shaping the country's future and said students should be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to India's development. "The education system should be such that students learn extracurricular activities while staying in hostels, they get to know about new innovations and they stay rooted in our culture. I believe that this system will build the India of the future," he said. (ANI)