BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi urged Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to reconsider suspending the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project. She argued it's for the public good, not profit, and is crucial for the city's long-term urban and transport needs.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi urged Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconsider the state cabinet's decision to suspend the proposed Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project, stating that some infrastructure initiatives are undertaken for the public good and not for profit.

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In a post on X, Sarangi said she had personally taken up the matter with the Chief Minister and also shared her written submission regarding the issue. "I have spoken to Hon'ble CM Sri @MohanMOdisha & requested him to kindly consider revisiting the State Cabinet Decision of suspending the implementation of Metro Rail Project for Bhubaneswar. "Some projects are done for public good and not for profit ." My written submission," she wrote on X. I have spoken to Hon’ble CM Sri @MohanMOdisha & requested him to kindly consider revisiting the State Cabinet Decision of suspending the implementation of Metro Rail Project for Bhubaneswar . “Some projects are done for public good and not for profit .” My written submission… pic.twitter.com/4e3YXiIYGs — Aparajita Sarangi, MP,( Lok Sabha) Bhubaneswar (@AprajitaSarangi) April 10, 2026

Sarangi's Detailed Arguments Against Suspension

In a detailed letter dated April 8, Sarangi said the abrupt closure of the project does not align with public demand and long-term urban planning needs of the state capital and its adjoining areas.

"The Metro Rail is the most viable long-term solution which can transform public transport in the city and adjoining areas, including Cuttack, Jatni and Khurda," she wrote, adding that the project would significantly improve mobility for senior citizens, women, students, working professionals and differently-abled persons.

Citing Urban Congestion and Long-Term Needs

Highlighting Bhubaneswar's rapid urban expansion, she said the city was "almost at a tipping point" due to rising traffic congestion and pressure on existing public transport systems, stressing the need for a "high-capacity, cost-efficient and modern public transport system."

Sarangi also argued that the decision to shelve the project was not based on a comprehensive assessment of public interest. "Some of the reasons cited for premature closure of the project do not seem to have been based on a factual analysis of the need for such a project," she stated.

Highlighting Economic Impact and Funds Spent

Emphasising the broader developmental impact, she said the metro project would also boost tourism and economic activity. "It will position Bhubaneswar as a forward-looking, investment-friendly city and will support the Government's vision for Viksit Odisha," the letter said.

She further pointed out that public funds had already been invested in the project. "Till date, Rs 274 crore have been spent from the State exchequer," she noted, cautioning that any delay could lead to significant cost escalation in the future.

Sarangi also underlined that metro systems across India are not purely profit-driven projects. "None of the metros in India have been implemented with an anticipation of immediate profitability. These are all subsidised by the concerned state governments," she wrote.

Appeal to Public Trust and Final Request

Referring to the growing demand for the project, she said there is "visible public support for the Metro Rail Project in Bhubaneswar" and warned that ignoring it could weaken public trust in development commitments.

Urging a rethink, she requested the state government to "revisit and reconsider the State Cabinet decision taken on 4th April, 2026," and offered cooperation in facilitating approvals and central-level coordination for funding support. (ANI)

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