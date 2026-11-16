BJP MP Ravi Kishan celebrated Chhath Puja at Gorakhnath Temple, participating in rituals and extending warm festival wishes to the global Bhojpuri-speaking community on the final day of the four-day event dedicated to the Sun God.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan Participates in Chhath Puja at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday participated in Chhath Puja celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, carrying a 'daura' on his head as devotees gathered at the ghat to offer prayers on the final day of the festival. Extending his wishes to devotees, Kishan said he wished everyone's prayers would be answered and greeted people celebrating Chhath across India and abroad.

Speaking to ANI, Kishan said, "I am currently at the Gorakhnath Temple, and the massive sea of people you see here is completely immersed in devotion to the Divine Mother. May everyone’s prayers be answered. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire Bhojpuri-speaking community and all Hindi speakers who are currently immersed in the love and grace of the Divine Mother. To all of India, and to those in California, America, Canada, London, Europe—wherever Chhath is being celebrated—my warmest wishes to you all."

He also spoke about the festive atmosphere at Gorakhnath Temple and the devotion of people gathered there, saying the blessings of Chhathi Maiya were clearly visible. "The grace of Chhathi Maiya is truly immense, extraordinary and historic. Gorakhpur is growing ever more magnificent. One can witness the power, the strength, and the blessings of the Maa, which are clearly on the rise. It is a wonderful sight. All the mothers, sisters, and daughters—along with the elders and the children—are gathered here. Although it is cloudy and there is fog, the Sun God is present here, and his blessings are with everyone," he said.

Chhath Puja is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi). The festival is observed to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity and longevity. This year, the celebrations are being held from November 13 to 16, with the festival concluding on Monday with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the end of the rigorous fast observed by devotees. (ANI)