Puducherry BJP's Mohan Kumar asserted that PM Modi's development mantra has put the UT on a growth path, contrasting it with 40 years of Congress-DMK governance which he claims involved fund misuse and fake manifestos.

BJP Slams Decades of Congress-DMK Governance

Puducherry BJP General Secretary Mohan Kumar on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the mantra for the development of Puducherry when he came to power in 2021, while the Congress and the DMK, who led the governance there for nearly four decades collectively, only made the situation adverse. Speaking to ANI, he accused the previous government of presenting fake manifestos to the people and misusing the government funds meant for the development of Puducherry. "There is no challenge for us in Puducherry, because Congress was in power for 40 years in the Union Territory. But they could not do much to develop Puducherry, even with such a small population of 10-15 lakh. They used to misuse funds by the central government and displayed a fake manifesto in front of the people of Puducherry," he said.

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PM Modi's Vision for Puducherry's Development

He further noted that PM Modi's mantra for Puducherry's development included that the Union Territory be transformed and developed into a hub of education, spirituality, tourism, and business. "When PM Modi came to power, the people here thought he was capable of developing the UT, and in 2021, the NDA formed the government in Puducherry. PM Modi gave the mantra for the development of Puducherry in terms of education, business, tourism, and spirituality. People trust NDA, and that's why it became a single majority government in power in 2021. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the NDA built a platform, developing Puducherry from the grassroots level, while the Congress and DMK had created adverse situations here," he added.

Appeal for Votes Ahead of Polls

He urged the electors to support the BJP-led NDA, saying, "We are only seeking votes for development because Puducherry never saw such a pace of development." Meanwhile, polling in Puducherry will take place on April 9. The counting of votes will be held on May 4. The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

Previous Election Results

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent. (ANI)