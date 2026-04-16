BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy has countered Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's statements on delimitation, calling them 'wrong narration' and 'unconstitutional'. He claims the Centre's formula will benefit the South, unlike past Congress-led delimitations.

BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy reacted to the statement made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding delimitation. Maheshwar Reddy said, "Wrong narration by the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, is being done in the state. If you look at the delimitation process, it is constitutional. Articles 81 and 82 clearly mention that delimitation has to be done every decade. They (Congress) carried out delimitation in the years 1952, 1962, and 1972 based on population."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recalling Congress's Past Stance

Reddy referred to a statement by Rahul Gandhi and said, "'Jitni abaadi, utna haq' (as much population, so much right), and if we go by that, the South will get fewer seats. What Rahul Gandhi or the Congress is trying to say is the same thing they did in 1962 and 1972, due to which the Southern states lost their representation."

New Formula to Benefit Southern States

While speaking to ANI, he said, "If you consider the new formula drawn by the Union government, we are going to benefit from 198 seats. This ensures equal representation for all regions, which is one of the core ideologies of the BJP. I do not understand why Revanth Reddy is saying that we are going to lose because of this. We are 100 per cent going to benefit. This is one of the best formulas and thought processes by the BJP, through which we are expected to get 198 seats and a 24 per cent representation, as was given in 1972."

Reddy Questions CM's Motives

He further asserted, "What is their concern and what are they trying to say? Whether CM Reddy is not inclined to benefit the South, or perhaps he has some other plan to move into central politics. So, he is indulging in a blame game to secure a better position in the party. I do not know how, as the Chief Minister, he can present such an unscientific and unconstitutional argument."

CM Reddy's Call for Protest

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called for a protracted struggle against the Union government, demanding that seats in Southern states be allocated based on the pro-rata principle during the delimitation of constituencies. (ANI)