BJP leader Shrikant Sharma directs Kullu party workers to strengthen booth-level operations, conduct public outreach, and address local grievances, emphasizing active engagement to prepare for the 2027 Himachal Pradesh state elections.

BJP strengthens organizational setup in Kullu district

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): BJP Himachal Pradesh State In-charge and MLA Shrikant Sharma addressed an organisational meeting of the BJP Kullu district, urging party workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level and actively raise issues affecting the public. The meeting included a detailed review of the district organisation's functioning, the participation of office-bearers, verification of booth committees and preparations for upcoming organisational programmes.

Shrikant Sharma said that the real strength of the party lies in its dedicated workers. He emphasised that every office-bearer must maintain regular personal contact with booth presidents, committee members and senior party workers to strengthen the organisation. Sharma said that the BJP would raise issues concerning the Congress government's promise of Rs 1,500 to women, discontinued schemes, Panchayat development works and problems affecting rural communities through protests at the mandal and district levels. He directed every mandal to identify local issues and organise democratic demonstrations to highlight public grievances.

Focus on public grievances and law enforcement

Shrikant Sharma also expressed concern over the growing menace of chitta (synthetic drugs) and the law-and-order situation in Himachal Pradesh. He called upon party workers to organise public awareness campaigns and peaceful protests on these issues. He stated that party workers should not limit themselves to organisational meetings but must actively engage with people at the grassroots level to understand and address their concerns.

Booth-level verification and Vistarak deployment

Sharma informed the meeting that Kullu district comprises 575 booths and 165 Gram Kendras across four Assembly constituencies. Party Vistaraks have already reached all 12 mandals, and instructions have been issued to complete the booth-strengthening campaign within the prescribed timeframe. He directed that each Vistarak should spend an entire day at every booth, conducting door-to-door interactions and personally verifying the members of booth committees and various party fronts. He stressed that the verification exercise should assess the actual participation and activity of workers rather than merely relying on outdated membership lists.

Sharma instructed the organisation to verify details of booth committee members and representatives of the Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Kisan Morcha, Scheduled Tribe Morcha and other organisational units. A target of 15 to 20 days has been set for completing the verification process. He also directed district office-bearers to review the work of Vistaraks daily and prepare separate lists of active and inactive booth committees and Gram Kendra heads for submission to the district president. He emphasised the importance of reconnecting with senior party workers, including those who are not currently holding organisational responsibilities.

Criticism of Congress government and future strategy

Criticising the Congress government, Shrikant Sharma said that people across Himachal Pradesh were facing difficulties related to roads, electricity, drinking water, healthcare facilities and unemployment. He alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its electoral guarantees and address the pressing concerns of the people. Referring to initiatives undertaken by the Central Government in road connectivity, healthcare, tourism and disaster assistance, Sharma urged BJP workers to communicate information about these schemes and projects to the public.

The meeting was attended by District President Amit Sood, former Minister Govind Singh Thakur, MLA Lopendra, senior leader Ajay Rana, district office-bearers, mandal presidents, general secretaries, representatives of various Morchas and cells, and other party workers. Shrikant Sharma expressed confidence that sustained organisational efforts, greater booth-level participation and continuous public outreach would further strengthen the BJP organisation throughout Kullu district. BJP is aiming to return to power following the 2027 Himachal Pradesh elections. (ANI)