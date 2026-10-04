BJP MLA Shikha Roy lauded the Samadhan Abhiyan NGO for its role in crime prevention awareness, calling it an extension of the government. DCW Chairperson Lata Gupta also praised its work in addressing issues related to the POCSO Act across three states.

BJP MLA Lauds NGO's Legal Awareness Efforts

BJP MLA Shikha Roy on Sunday lauded the efforts of the Samadhan Abhiyan NGO, highlighting its crucial role in raising awareness about laws designed to prevent crimes, educating children on legal provisions, and guiding victims toward proper legal recourse.

Speaking to ANI, Shikha Roy emphasised how non-governmental organisations bridge the gap between legislation and public awareness. "I believe that the Samadhan Abhiyan NGO, led by Archana, is effectively acting as an extension of the government. While the government enacts laws to prevent crimes, this campaign plays a crucial role by disseminating accurate information about these laws, educating children about them, explaining how to utilise them properly, and guiding victims on how to access legal recourse," Roy told ANI.

She further noted that community engagement plays a pivotal role in creating widespread impact. "Furthermore, by inviting members of the community to participate in these discussions, the campaign ensures that the message spreads to various sectors of society, thereby proving its true significance and effectiveness," she added.

DCW Chairperson Commends POCSO Initiatives

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Lata Gupta also commended the organisation, noting that data was presented detailing Samadhan's initiatives across three states specifically targeting issues related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "Through the Samadhan NGO, data was presented regarding the work being done across three states to address issues related to the POCSO Act. It is a truly commendable initiative. I believe that through public awareness, a solution to this problem can be found and the issue resolved," Gupta told ANI, stressing that it is vital for the general public to understand the nuances and provisions of the POCSO Act.

About Samadhan Abhiyan

Founded in 2015 by Archanaa Agnihotri and S C Pandey, inspired by the vision of Uday Agnihotri, Samadhan Abhiyan is a non-profit organisation dedicated to combating child sexual abuse through education, prevention, and rehabilitation. Over the past decade, the organisation has conducted community workshops, published educational resources, and collaborated with key institutions to protect children and support survivors.

To date, Samadhan Abhiyan’s structured awareness programs and public campaigns have reached over 500,000 children, adolescents, and adults across multiple districts in India.