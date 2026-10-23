BJP MLA Payal Shankar has lashed out at the Congress party, accusing it of misleading the public and questioning the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding past electoral processes.

BJP MLA Criticises Congress Over CEC Allegations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): BJP MLA Payal Shankar on Friday criticised the Congress party, accusing it of misleading the public and questioning its demands regarding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Criticising Congress over its stance on elections held before Gyanesh Kumar assumed office as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Shankar alleged that the party had lost confidence in its ability to win elections through democratic means.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is no longer the Congress party it once was; having turned into 'cockroaches' that scurry across the nation, they are now busy misleading the people of this country. I urge the entire nation to take note of their demands. They even expect Gyanesh Kumar to take responsibility for elections that took place before he became the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). The truth is, the Congress party has reached a conclusion: they simply cannot win in India through the democratic process."

Questioning Political Accountability

Shankar further questioned the Congress party's political standing and alleged that it was attempting to mislead people while avoiding accountability under its own name. “People across the country are wondering—how has the Congress party fallen so low? They have devolved into 'cockroaches' and are trying to mislead the public, but no one in India is prepared to trust them anymore. I have a question for the Congress party: why do you hide behind the label of cockroaches? Why not come forward under the name of Congress?" he added.

BJP Alleges Conspiracy and Foreign Links

On Thursday, BJP alleged that opposition-led protests in India were part of a conspiracy to destabilise the country, while raising questions over Rahul Gandhi alleged links with foreign organisations. Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey questioned Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s alleged links with US lawmakers Ilhan Omar and Ro Khanna, and raised concerns over foreign funding, cryptocurrency, and online gambling. This comes amid opposition protests against the Chief Election Commissioner and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). (ANI)

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