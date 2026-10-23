Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary claims the SP is making excuses for its defeat in the UP Legislative Council polls, noting that voting is conducted via ballot papers, leaving no room for the party to blame EVMs for the expected loss.

Legislative Council Elections and SP's Rehearsal of Excuses

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Friday took a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) amid voting for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, asserting that the opposition would not be able to blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for its defeat this time, as the polls are being conducted through ballot papers. Chaudhary alleged that, anticipating rejection by voters, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party had already begun a "rehearsal of excuses" by levelling allegations against constitutional bodies, the police administration and institutional managements.

Speaking to ANI in Moradabad, Chaudhary highlighted the state government's performance in the education sector and expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win all 11 Teacher and Graduate seats in the Legislative Council elections. "Voting is underway for 11 Teacher and Graduate seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Based on the work done by our government for teachers and the education sector over the past years, we reached out to our teacher and graduate brothers and sisters with an extensive campaign. Given the response and support received during the campaign, I can say with certainty that the BJP will win all 11 seats with a big margin," Chaudhary said.

Criticism of SP Leadership and Policies

Election Procedures and Political Rivalry

Taking a swipe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his allegations of election irregularities, Chaudhary pointed out that the elections were being conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs. "This is not an EVM-based election; it is being held through ballot papers. The Samajwadi Party and the opposition are nowhere to be seen in this election. They have ruined education in Uttar Pradesh, and the teachers and graduates are fully aware of this. The SP knows what the outcome will be. Because they realise their defeat is certain, their rehearsal for what to say after the results has already begun. As part of this rehearsal, they have started levelling allegations against constitutional institutions, police administration, and management," he said.

National Security and Minority Politics

Responding to Congress leader Ajay Rai's remarks concerning the Varanasi Air Show and national security issues, the BJP leader accused the Congress of repeatedly politicising the armed forces. "Issues concerning national security should not be dragged into politics. But it has been the track record of the Congress to question military operations conducted by our forces, including operations against Pakistan. Our armed forces stand vigilant to protect 140 crore citizens, and dragging them into politics through such statements is deeply unfortunate," he remarked.

Chaudhary also targeted Akhilesh Yadav over his recent meeting with veteran SP leader Azam Khan in jail, describing it as an attempt to secure minority votes ahead of elections. "Now that elections have arrived and they need Muslim votes, they suddenly remember Azam Khan. Why didn't they think of him earlier? How many times did Akhilesh ji visit him? They view everything through the lens of votes. In their bid for Muslim appeasement and vote-bank politics, they have abandoned all dignity and decorum," Chaudhary said.

Development Projects and Future Outlook

Further criticising the opposition's proposed march against the Special Investment Region (SIR) and development projects, Chaudhary alleged that certain forces were attempting to obstruct the country's development. "This is not an ideological alliance; it is a selfish tie-up merely for power. These people act like agents of foreign forces. Their agenda is to create anarchy and uncertainty in the country, and to derail the development journey of a democratically elected government. But the public understands their character and intentions. The BJP will go before the people with its 10-year report card of transparent work and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he added.